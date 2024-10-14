Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

“Moana 2” (November 2024)

When the first Moana movie premiered in 2016, it grossed about $700 million globally. This movie was special for several factors. The animation software was outstanding in creating the various hair movements, water movements, and lighting details. The soundtrack, like almost every Disney movie, also had a large impact globally. Given how the original Moana took the world by storm back in 2016, it will be interesting to see how the sequel is received and whether it can match or even surpass the success of its predecessor.

“Mufasa The Lion King” (December 2024)

The Lion King is an iconic movie that remained well-received since its debut in 1994. The film has been adapted into a Broadway show, featured in various Disney theme parks and inspired merchandise across the globe. This upcoming film delves into the origin story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, showing how he rose to greatness. As this is the second live-action Lion King film, it will be intriguing to see how the general audience will respond to Mufusa’s story and how Disney’s live-action format will evolve.

“Wicked” (November 2024)

This famous Broadway production is finally making its cinema debut. Starring world-renowned singer Ariana Grande as Glinda and the multi-talented Cynthia Erivo, this long-anticipated adaptation promises to bring the eccentric, electrifying magic of the stage to theaters. Grande especially has been excited to take on the role of Glinda, as she was a child actress and has always had a very near and dear love for theatre. It will be exciting to see how she brings one of her favorite characters to life and how well this film captures that same excentric feeling as the Broadway performances.

“Smile 2” (October 2024)

“Smile 2” is the sequel to the eerie leave-you-on-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller “Smile” from 2022. This movie is shrouded in mystery as to what the film is primarily about. The basis of the first film was the exploration of trauma and facing one’s fears. It takes its own twisted, yet interesting way of giving audiences a perspective from someone who struggles with anxiety, depression, and trauma disorders and how those who may be battling camouflage the struggle under a “smile.”

“Venom: The Last Dance” (October 2024)

Marvel is one of the most well-renowned superhero movie studios in the world, with each movie grossing millions of dollars, and its franchise “Venom” only reinforced that position for them. Venom became a quick fan favorite; the characters’ snarky remarks, sarcasm, and quick comedic timing left many laughs and relatability among fans. The body of Venom itself is quite interesting in terms of how the character came to be. The existence of Venom is a direct result of an alien lifeform that has taken control of most of the human body of Eddie Brock, Venom’s host. As they navigate various situations together, including their fair share of disagreements, they explore their relationship and battle many foes. Seeing as there isn’t much knowledge of what the film is about, it may be the end of Eddie and Venom’s story. Regardless, it will be exciting to see how they overcome the impending evil coming their way.