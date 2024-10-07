Most Anticipated Albums & Songs Coming Out This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

“Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat” by Charli XCX

Brat summer took the world by storm thanks to Charli XCX’s summer album “BRAT.” Now it’s taking a whole new form in her deluxe version called “Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat.” Releasing on October 11th, this remix album will include 15 additional tracks!

“Portrait” by Samara Joy

Known for her hit song “Guess Who I Saw Today,” Samara Joy has a 1940s-esque voice that put her on the map. After her debut album, she won three Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Jazz Solo, and Best Jazz Vocal Album. Bringing new life to an older genre of music with her amazing vocals, the anticipated release of her album “Portrait” has everyone on the edge of their seats.

“Glorious” by Glorilla

Glorilla has taken the female rap game by storm with various viral songs, some even being leaked before release. Her sound has taken over social media in various dance challenges, and her catchy tunes and unique deeper vocals bring a different atmosphere into the female rap game. “Glorius” by Glorilla will be her second solo album, and the internet is excited to see what song of hers they’ll dance to next.

“Lasso” by Lana Del Rey

Her last album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” concludes an old chapter of her music career. Lana Del Rey emerges with a new sound in a country album called “Lasso,” announced during the Billboard Music Awards, emphasizing that the music industry is going country. Taking inspiration from iconic 50s and 60s artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Lou Reed, Lana Del Rey has made a name for herself in the alternative music genre. It will be exciting to see how she’ll establish herself in the country genre with “Lasso.”

TBA Album by Lorde