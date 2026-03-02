More Black Female Musicians Who Need to be Mainstream

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The only way to deny the everlasting impact and influence black women have contributed to the music industry is to be ignorant and naive to the talent they hold. It’s another year and I return with the ever so deserving spotlight for black women in music who deserve their flowers. Take a read as I highlight some of my favorites from the year and consider giving them a listen!

Flowerovlove: Last year, I did this article, and since then, I still firmly believe that she needs to be mainstream. She has been making her own music for years now, and only getting better. There is no doubt she has talent and dedication and she deserves all the love, support, and recognition because, mark my words, she will be the next pop icon! If you haven’t listened to her before, I highly recommend starting out with a few of her songs like “Breaking News”, “I’ve Seen Your Ex” and “a girl like me”. Flo Milli: Some can say she’s mainstream, and I would respect that take, but it’s undeniable that despite her talent and dedication for nearly a decade, it’s quite clear to me that she has had to work harder for a chance to be mainstream than a lot of her peers. I feel like Flo Milli deserves to be up there in female rap at the same level as artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Latto. Bunna B: This is one of the strongest female rappers in my opinion. I find that she never misses. Although you can say her music is tiktok music or whatever, I truly stand strong that she continues to make bops. You will always catch me listening to tracks like “Mad Again” or “Bunna Summa”. Not only did she have a rise in popularity over the past year, but she’s been making popular songs for years without recognition. She is the foundation to me and my belief that Atlanta rap is some of the best out there. Rico Nasty: The DMV Native, who grew up a few minutes away from me, first found popularity pre-quarantine with her songs like “Smack A B*tch” and her feature on Doja Cat’s “Tia Tamera”. I am utterly shocked she hasn’t become more popular since then, as I feel she’s only grown as an artist since then. I am so blessed to have seen her live as much as I have, and met her twice now, and truly think she deserves the love. She is doing her own things and honestly has her own genre of music and there is no one out there like her. I personally love her “Las Ruinas” album so much and enjoy it every time I listen to her. Her music makes me feel like that girl! Jahnah Camille: I have personally been giving her the recognition she deserves a lot recently because although she is a much smaller artist than the rest listed, I believe she has the potential to be so much bigger. She truly reminds me of artists like Lizzy McAlpine or Mazzy Star and think her musicality can bring her up there in the indie conversation. Some of my favorite tracks by her are “My sunny oath” and “rocket”.

These ladies deserve their flowers and so much more. Such a slate of talent, be sure to give these ladies a listen and maybe you’ll find your next favorite artist!