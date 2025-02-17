“Mayhem” Pre-Review: Mother Monster’s 2025 Return

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

2025’s biggest upcoming hits are resurrecting 2009’s recession pop genre, characterized by upbeat clubbing narratives and positive vibes during hard times. With the genre’s exponential rise starting in 2024, pop veteran Lady Gaga’s sudden album drop only adds fuel to the fire. It’s been 5 years since Gaga’s last pop album drop “Chromatica,” and it’s only in character for Mother Monster to release an album during times such as now. Her new album “MAYHEM” is set to release on March 7th, 2025 with a total of 14 tracks, including those already released such as pop hit “Die With A Smile,” alongside newer hits on the rise “Disease” and “Abracadabra.”

All this being said, I’ll be doing a deep dive into each of the songs that have been released so far. Spoiler alert! I have nothing but positive things to say as of now, as the album blew me away! I genuinely can’t wait for the full album drop in March; I’m sure the hype will be so worth it!



“Disease”: 9/10. Gaga’s first single to drop on the album is a massive hit! “Disease” brings back that 2008 “Fame Monster” flair with notes of dark electro pop and lyrics that hit the heart hard. The beats are as infectious as it gets, and Gaga’s vocal range throughout the song is nothing short of mind-blowing. The transitions between softer tones and intense belts are nothing short of perfect; they can cure whatever diseases I may have. According to Gaga in interviews, the song surrounds the concept of healing —- similar to her 2017 single “The Cure.”

She told Vogue,“There’s a lot of pain associated with this adventure, and when I start to explore that pain, it can bring out another side to my artistry.” All things considered, her experiences are conveyed perfectly through her lyrics in her own unique fashion; the darkness behind her electro-pop only further expresses these experiences. If you’re plagued with a need for a slow, yet intense pop song, “Disease” is surely the antidote you’re searching for.

“Abracadabra”: 11/10. I’m convinced this is Gaga’s greatest return to form yet. “Abracadabra” is the most fast-paced electro pop song on the album thus far, with incredible inflections in tone and a very catchy beat. The electrifying stereo beats and bop-worthy tempo call for full blast and a dance floor! According to Gaga, she told Elle Canada, “the song is about facing the challenge of life and the challenge of the night and finding the magic in it all.”

Though the most spectacular thing of all was the “Abracadabra” music video, one that was reminiscent of older Gaga classics including “Alejandro,” “Artpop” and “Bad Romance.” The choreography revolved around Gaga’s struggle against the villainous “Lady in Red,” a figure symbolic of her struggles as a music artist and human being. The catchy sways in choreography are a blast to the past, as if we’re living in 2010 once again during the release of “Born this Way.” All in all, I think this is Gaga’s greatest new release thus far, and if I were to heavily recommend any song from the album, it would be “Abracadabra” without question.

“Die with A Smile”: 10/10. The collaboration between the legendary Bruno Mars and Mother Monster herself has been nothing but the best. The gut-wrenching chorus of “Die with A Smile” has tugged at the heartstrings of millions. The song is a desperately beautiful ballad surrounding the concept of endings and death. Gaga and Mars’ vocals mix so well throughout the song, and truly bring out the loving and passionate emotions the song’s message brings out.

Gaga tells the L.A Times, “Singing about dying is not something you would associate with smiling, but somehow it all makes sense when you think about the sweetness of what we’re trying to say.” Although the song isn’t like the previous two, it adds to a sweet diverse aspect the album was previously missing.

All in all, the songs that have been released have been nothing short of amazing. If electro-pop is your thing, I would heavily recommend tuning into “MAYHEM”’s release in early March!