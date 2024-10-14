Maximize Your Savings: Must-Know Student Discounts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As a student, finding ways to save money is essential. Fortunately, many brands and businesses recognize the challenges students face and offer generous discounts. From technology and fashion to entertainment and food, there are so many opportunities to stretch your budget while enjoying quality products and services. Here are some of the best student discounts available today!

Technology:

As a college student today, technology is a huge part of our lives. Whether it is a laptop to do work, noise-cancelling headphones to tune out background noise or a cell phone to call back home, every college student needs some sort of technology. Unfortunately, technology can be extremely pricey and not in a college student’s budget. Luckily, I have two great brands that help fit the devices you need into your budget! With Apple, students can save on Mac computers, iPads and accessories through the Education Pricing program. This often includes seasonal promotions, such as free AirPods with select purchases. With Microsoft, you can get substantial discounts on Windows software and Office 365 subscriptions. Students can often get Office 365 for free or at a reduced rate, along with discounts on Surface devices.

Entertainment:

After a long day of classes, unwinding with music or movies is a favorite escape for many students. The Spotify Student Plan offers premium access at half the price, providing ad-free listening and offline downloads. It often bundles with Hulu and SHOWTIME for even more savings. With Amazon, students can enjoy a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, which includes free shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video and exclusive deals. After the trial, students can continue with a discounted membership.

Fashion:

Staying stylish on a budget is possible thanks to brands like Nike, The North Face and ASOS, which all offer significant student discounts. Students can receive discounts ranging from 10-20% on athletic wear and footwear through the Nike store. Verification may be required through a student discount platform. The North Face offers a 10-20% discount on outdoor gear and apparel, ideal for students who enjoy hiking, camping or other outdoor activities. ASOS offers a 10-20% discount on purchases for students. Sign up for a student account to unlock these savings on trendy clothing and accessories.

Food and Beverages:

Food can be one of the biggest expenses for students, especially with busy schedules leaving little time for meal prep. DoorDash has DashPass for students with a significant monthly discount and endless benefits, McDonald’s has a “Student Offer” that offers discounts on various meals and Domino’s offers deals and discounts for students who show their ID. If you like to have groceries instead of ordering in, Whole Foods allows students to get a discount on Amazon Prime, which includes grocery delivery perks.

In the life of a student, where ramen and late-night cramming are the norm, saving a few bucks can feel like striking gold. With discounts on everything from the tech that helps you study to the clothes that keep you looking good, it’s worth taking full advantage of the perks that come with being a student. Just remember to keep your student ID handy!