Manhattan For Theatre Kids: 5 Spots You Cannot Miss Outside Broadway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

New York City is the dream place to be for any theatre kid. If you are planning a trip to the city, that’s for sure that you have already made your long list of shows (as I like to call it “musical-tourism”). But did you know there is more to discover on Broadway outside the theatres? Here are some ideas of places to visit while taking a break from your musical marathon!

Museum of Broadway

Even if you are the Broadway encyclopedia of your group of friends, there is always more to know. Located in the heart of Times Square (145 W 45th St.), it’s the perfect morning plan before seeing a show. More than a museum of the history of Broadway, it’s an immersive experience where you will find costumes, sets and props of your favorite shows as well as unique and iconic pieces. The museum is divided into thematic rooms. You will even have the opportunity to discover all the secrets of backstage production! And to end your visit, their store is stunning, and you can even purchase old set pieces transformed into cute accessories.

Ellen’s Stardust

Although this one might be a classic, it never goes out of style. This retro diner is known for its singing staff and is the perfect place to bite before or after a show. It’s also in Times Square (1650 Broadway), and you will recognize it because of the long line in front of the door. But don’t be scared; the waiting time is worth it. Just try to avoid rush hour meals; they serve food at any time of the day. Ellen’s Stardust is the perfect spot to go with your theatre friends and enjoy singing show tunes from Mamma Mia, Wicked or Disney. And who knows? Maybe the waiter who served you tomorrow is on the headline of a Broadway marquee.

Theatre Circle & One Shubert Alley

These are the definitive souvenir shops for theatre kids, and they are actually pretty close to one another. The Theatre Circle (268 W 44th St.) offers merchandise for current shows, such as T-shirts, mugs, pins, and magnets. But inside, you can also find amazing treasures, including old Playbills for just $5 and other past treasures like CDs, piano selections and scripts of your favorite musicals. One Shubert Alley (222 W 45th St.), although it’s smaller than its neighbor, still has incredible things of the best quality. Apart from the typical merch, there are many exclusive items to decorate your dorm —- even adorable plushies!

The Drama Book Shop

If you’re a bookworm, this is the place for you! Find scripts at 266 W 39th Street and enter a wonderful paradise filled with books, owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail. Its flawless decor, inspired by the early twentieth-century reading clubs, has been designed by Hamilton’s scenic designer David Korins. Apart from buying books, you can take a rest in the café inside the bookstore. It’s the perfect place to be for those who want to study their lines for their next audition or show!

Schmackary’s

Tired of Crumbl cookies? Schmackary’s offers a twist on baked cookies. Almost every month, Schmackary’s partners with a different Broadway show to create a limited sweet treat in its honor. Stay tuned on their social media for further announcements on the menu, as they change it almost every day! They are in Hell’s Kitchen (362 West 45th Street) and Union Square (129 4th Avenue), but you can get them delivered whenever you crave them.

Whether you are doing a musical-intensive trip or just a relaxed visit to the city, there’s Broadway everywhere for those with eyes to see!