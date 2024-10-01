Mandatory Tissues: My Experience Seeing “The Notebook” on Broadway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The 2004 cinematic classic “The Notebook,” based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel of the same title, is one of the most well-known films of the 21st century. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ memorable performances as a young, spirited couple, as well as James Garner and Gena Rowlands’ emotional portrayal of enduring love, shape the film’s legacy.

The success and lasting popularity of “The Notebook” led to its musical adaptation, which premiered in Chicago in 2022, 18 years after the movie’s iconic release. The musical made its Broadway debut this March, bringing the beloved story to the world’s most prominent theater district. I had the pleasure of attending the matinee performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater on September 14 to celebrate my birthday. My main takeaway: tissues should have been provided to all audience members.

Before the show even began, I was struck by the stage design. At first glance, it appeared to be a simple nursing home. Then I noticed the pool of actual water at the very front of the stage, immediately connecting it to the famous rain scene. There was also a grand staircase, which was both practical and aesthetically pleasing. In the final moments before the production began, peaceful instrumentals played in the background, setting the tone for the emotional journey that was about to ensue.

The musical opened with a song called “Time,” in which Allie and Noah of all three ages – 17, late twenties and seventies – reflect on how the stages of their lives shape their perspectives on the passage of time. Dorian Harewood, who plays elderly Noah, delivers some particularly poignant lines emphasizing that, although he is now in his seventies, he is still “the same inside” as he was as a young man. The beautiful harmonization of the six actors culminates in an ethereal chorus, setting a high bar for the rest of the production.

Rather than breaking down every scene (though I could, as the show is that memorable), I’ll highlight a few notable moments:

In “Sadness and Joy,” a song that captures Noah’s admiration for Allie’s artwork, Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza (young Noah and Allie) touchingly convey the central theme of the story: life is an imperfect blend of darkness and light.

Midway through the show, Maryann Plunkett, who portrays elderly Allie, chases the past versions of herself that she is on the verge of remembering. At the same time, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods sing “I Wanna Go Back,” a powerful piece that perfectly articulates Allie’s dwindling sense of self, and her fight to reclaim who she once was. I personally found this song to be the most impactful of the tracklist, as it creatively but heartbreakingly portrays Allie’s struggle.

The scene where Allie and Noah (Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez) dance in a rainstorm together was a visual masterpiece. Real water and light effects were combined to produce a stunning image that effectively mirrors the film’s iconic moment. (I may have discreetly snapped a photo or two taken to capture the incredible scene).

The ending, undoubtedly the most emotional point of the story, is even more tear-jerking than the already heartbreaking film version. The entire cast sings “Coda,” a powerful musical conclusion and poignant addition to the scene. Watching the whole cast passionately sing together during one of the most bittersweet and moving endings in modern media history left most of the audience in tears, ranging from misty eyes to full-on sobbing. There was a man behind me who cried for at least 30 minutes.

My friend, who saw the show with me, summed it up perfectly: “I was shaken by the musical, ‘The Notebook.’ I felt love, pain, loss, joy and everything in between.” I couldn’t agree more, and I believe that was the ultimate goal of the story.

I highly recommend purchasing tickets to “The Notebook” before it closes. The final performance is December 15, so act quickly and experience the beautiful instrumentals, singing, story and visuals before it’s too late!