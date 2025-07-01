“Manchild”: Looking Towards Sabrina Carpenter’s New Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter is kicking off her new era with a bang, or more accurately, with an “oh boy,” and a playful eye roll. Her latest single, Manchild, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in both the United States and the United Kingdom on June 5th and has quickly been crowned the “song of the summer.” And honestly, it’s no surprise. Carpenter has mastered pairing clever, cheeky lyrics with extremely catchy pop melodies. Manchild, her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, proves she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life,” Carpenter shared on Instagram. “It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll, and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer! Hence why I wanted to give it to you now— so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

And scream it, people will. The track playfully critiques an immature ex-boyfriend (with a beat you can’t help but want to sing to). Over bouncy, upbeat melodies and shimmering production, Carpenter transforms personal experience into an anthem for just about anyone who’s ever had to deal with, well… a man-child. Rather than wallowing in heartbreak or bitterness, Manchild invites listeners to laugh it off, dance it out and move on with a smile.

That sense of relatability is part of what makes the song such a standout. Carpenter’s ability to tap into universal young adult experiences, relationships, growing pains and all the confusing in-betweens continues to strike a chord with her audience. Manchild doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly why it works so well.

Of course, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that the song seems to allude to ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan, though Carpenter never mentions him by name. On the surface, Manchild is about an immature ex-lover, but her signature humor and sass take the reins. In the first verse, she takes a jab at the red flags she should’ve seen coming. Later on, in the bridge, she self-reflects, admitting she has a bit of a type. Through her lyrics, Carpenter is able to strike a perfect balance between humor and self-awareness.

More than just a diss track about an ex, Manchild feels like a cheeky open letter to all the immature men Carpenter (and, frankly, many of us) have encountered: the emotionally unavailable, the commitment-phobes, the ones still living in their moms’ basements. For anyone managing the warzone that is modern dating, it’s practically an anthem. It’s already become my summer soundtrack.

Even more exciting is that Carpenter is still wrapping up her Short n’ Sweet tour while rolling out this new music. Manchild feels like a teaser of what’s to come with Man’s Best Friend. If this single is any indication, the next album promises bolder, funnier and even more confident tracks. Either way, this era is going to be one of her most exciting ones yet.