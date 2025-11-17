Making the Season Yours: Why You Should Host a Friendsgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is one of the few times each year when people head home to see family and old friends. After a long semester or busy year, there is something grounding about returning to familiar places, shared traditions and comforting foods. However, for many, the actual Thanksgiving holiday is often packed with family obligations, travel plans and the occasional drama that accompanies large family gatherings. That’s where Friendsgiving comes in, offering a casual, low-pressure celebration with the people who feel like family.

Friendsgiving has become more than just a trendy idea. Whether you host it with your college roommates, your hometown crew or a post-graduate circle, it’s a meaningful way to connect before everyone scatters for the holidays. It’s also a reminder that friendship deserves to be celebrated just as much as family.

The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and the December holidays are notoriously hectic. Exams, travel plans, work deadlines and family commitments can make it hard to slow down long enough to enjoy the season. A Friendsgiving offers a chance to relax, laugh and eat without the pressure that often accompanies traditional holiday gatherings.

Unlike Thanksgiving, which often comes with expectations about who cooks what and how the day should unfold, Friendsgiving has no rules. You can host it in a cramped dorm room or someone’s backyard, serve mac and cheese instead of mashed potatoes or order pizza if no one wants to cook. The focus is simply gathering, contributing what you can and enjoying good company.

One of the best things about a Friendsgiving is how affordable it can be. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners can get expensive, especially if you’re feeding a crowd or traveling long distances. Friendsgiving, on the other hand, thrived on the potluck model. Everyone brings a dish, either a family favorite recipe or something simple from Trader Joe’s, and together, it turns into a feast. Because everyone shares the load to contribute, it’s both easier and cheaper. One person handles the turkey, or you can skip it altogether; another makes desserts, while someone else brings drinks. If you’re a college student, it’s an easy way to celebrate without breaking the bank. And honestly, there’s something special about a mismatched table full of store-bought rolls and homemade casseroles that feels cozy in a way that perfectly set tables never do.

For many people, the Thanksgiving weekend may be the first time all year they see their hometown friends. Everyone’s life moves in different directions, to other cities, with other jobs and in different time zones. Friendsgiving offers a reason to gather that’s just about the friendship itself.

On the flip side, if you’re in college, a Friendsgiving before heading home is the perfect way to close out the semester. You can recap the highs and lows, laugh about shared disasters and decompress before finals. For post-grads, it’s a good reminder that friendship doesn’t fade just because everyone’s busy. Sitting around the table together, even if it’s one night, can make your year feel complete.

Friendsgiving isn’t meant to replace Thanksgiving, but rather complement it. It’s a celebration that acknowledges the importance of our chosen families. The people we’ve shared dorm rooms, late-night talks and tough seasons with deserve a seat at the table too. As we age, the concept of “home” expands. It expands from where we’ve grown up, but also where we feel most connected. Friendsgiving honors that shift. It’s about choosing community even when life pulls everyone in different directions.

So whether you host a full dinner or just gather for dessert and wine, take the time this season to celebrate your friendships. Those small, intentional moments, like laughter echoing in someone’s kitchen or candles flickering over half-empty plates, become the memories that carry you through the chaos of the holidays. In the end, Friendsgiving is about gratitude, not just for the food or the season, but for the people who make the year better simply by being a part of it.