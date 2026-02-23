Maids and Mistresses: A Mid-Season Bridgerton Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Gentle Readers,

The fourth season of our favorite mid-century romance is well underway. Though only half of the Bridgerton family’s dizzying drama has been unwrapped, we are left with a plethora of scandals to discuss and ponder. So grab your tea and let’s gossip.

The season began with the most unexpected shift in power. Lady Danbury, typically within the center of the social season, stepped aside to allow Lady Bridgerton to host the inaugural ball. While the evening went swimmingly the real shock came from the monarch herself.

As we held our breaths in anticipation of who would be named the Queen’s Diamond, Her Majesty chose none other than Mr. Benedict Bridgerton. A gentleman being the Diamond of the season is quite a rarity, though his reign of brilliance came crashing down a mere five minutes later when he was spotted sneaking to the shadows with a mystery girl. Such a strange boy, but I would not expect anything less from a Bridgerton.

Rumors were swirling regarding the “Maid Crisis” following the vacancy at Penwood House. It is rumored that the young lady left not due to laziness or in pursuit of another home but due to mistreatment from Lady Penwood herself. The cause you may be wondering? The girl, Sophie Baek, is supposedly the illegitimate love child of the late Lord Penwood. I can hardly blame her for fleeing, and I love to see the after effects of it. The maids of London should rise up more often.

However, this of course brings us back to the Bridgertons . It seems the runaway Penwood maid has found refuge being in service of Mr. Benedict himself. Not only that but it seems our “Diamond” may have a weak spot for this runaway maid. Sources say he spent his illness begging for her presence, only to insult her with the proposal to become his mistress. Yikes, indeed. Seems the Bridgerton gardens are currently growing more thorns than roses.

While her brother is creating a ruckus, Francesca Bridgerton seems to remain a portrait of discontent. Does not seem like her marriage was the sanctuary she sought. She has been seen whispering with her mother and Penelope Bridgerton, inquiring about the “pinnacle” of passion. I myself have noted her eyes wandering towards the ladies of the town rather than the lords. How much more interesting this season would be if she finally followed her gaze!

The most delicious gossip of it all is about Lady Bridgerton herself. It appears that the drought of her widowhood has found a stream in the form of Lady Danbury’s brother. After years of devotion to the memories of her past, Violet seems to be ready to bloom, and this author is not at all mad about it.

As we await the second half of this steamy season on February 26th, one can only hope that Sophie gets the chance to deliver a well-deserved slap to Benedict’s face. We shall watch Francesca and Violet with a more keen eye, hoping they embrace the truths they have so deeply buried.

Whatever happens, the hair will be high, the corsets tight, and the scandals delicious.

Yours Truly,

Lady Sykes-Quirk