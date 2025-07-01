Look into the Villa: My Take on Love Island USA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past year, I took pride in the fact that I didn’t follow the bandwagon. All summer long in 2024, my entire for you page was filled with Love Island craze. Rob this, Leah that. I never cared. But something changed this summer (kind of). Last week, I fell dangerously ill. Well, I had a bad cold , was miserable and I wanted something to watch that was new and would keep me awake. So, I fell victim to the trap that is Love Island. Although I’ve only ever watched Season 7, I can admit – I’m quite hooked. With that, here are my biggest takeaways from the season so far.

I don’t get the craze over Huda. I feel like the hate is too much and not warranted. I feel like she doesn’t do enough to attract the amount of hate she gets, especially earlier in the season. I felt like when she was originally gaining hate, I thought Jeremiah was in the wrong for most of the situations. However, the way she handled the situation with Jeremiah was completely childish and immature, in my opinion. Regardless, people would praise her (or at least it seemed that way) or hype her up beyond what she deserved. I feel like Huda represents toxic love culture – the people who do the same things in their relationships eat it up, and the people who don’t, really hate seeing Huda do it. Either way, I feel like Huda is a non-factor and not a strong person in the Villa. She relies too much on the opinions of the people around her, her partners and the opinion of America. Also, I hate how she acts like a “girls girl”. She’s not. She only is when she doesn’t feel threatened by said girl. The minute she does, she talks behind their back or crosses boundaries knowingly.

Olandria is a much bigger influence on the Villa than people think she is. First of all, NicOlandria is dead. Let’s keep it that way. That whole ship was so forced, not cute at all and I’m glad Iris started knocking some sense into Cierra in Sunday’s recent episode. Secondly, she holds the strongest friendship in this season – her and Chelley. Their bond is so cute and to die for, and embodies what a true bond should look like in these relationships. Although it is easier to fall into a good friendship than relationship, the traits their friendship holds should be looked for when making tight and good bonds in the Villa. Lastly, she is so much stronger than me. If Taylor played in my face like that, after I swerved Jalen, Zak AND Nic for you? For someone you met 3 days ago? Yeah… you’re dead buddy. Literally so sick it’s bizarre. And the fact that she got emotional when talking about how she has been single for 5 years and how she just wants to feel love actually broke my heart for her.

Lastly, Amaya Papaya is that girl. My Dominican queen, a New York baddie, I just love her personality. She’s always so supportive and loving and I hate that just because she’s expressive with her emotions, it took her so long to find a connection. She could do no wrong in my eyes, I hope she wins this whole show and I am elated that she finally found a good connection and bond with Zak. They are too adorable together.

I’m new to this show but I can’t stop watching. I’m excited to see how much more crazy this show can get, and see who will take it all home. For the few days that I had a rough cold, Love Island was the best medicine I needed and I am so glad I started the show.