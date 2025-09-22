Long Island Hidden Gems

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gerry Park, Roslyn, NY: Nestled between Glen Cove and Port Washington, Gerry Park in Roslyn’s historic district is a picturesque hidden gem on Long Island. The park’s foliage during the Autumn months serves as an idyllic backdrop for family photos or an Instagram story. Regarding wildlife, Gerry Park’s pond is home to geese, ducks, and turtles. Additionally, pets are allowed to roam in Gerry Park. This is the perfect spot to have a picnic with your friends, or destress from school responsibilities!

The Next Chapter, Huntington, NY: Looking to support a small business on Long Island? The Next Chapter, located in Huntington, is an independent bookstore that sells new and used books. It contains an extensive collection of all genres, ranging from fiction to classics. Rare, earlier editions of coveted books and autographed books are for sale. The Next Chapter’s back room is where book clubs, live music, and workshops occur. Not only do they sell books, but they also sell photographs, paintings, vinyls, and ephemera. This eclectic, independent bookstore is home to many treasures.

Sands Point Preserve, Port Washington, NY: Located in the heart of Port Washington lies the Sands Point Preserve, a conservancy park that has a notable reputation and scenic views. The preserve is home to Hempstead House, a castle that resides in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “East Egg” in the critically-acclaimed book, “The Great Gatsby”. Notable television shows and films such as The Gilded Age and The Godfather were shot on the preserve’s grounds. The well-manicured greenery and gardens sprawl for acres, which feels like a fairytale. Sands Point Preserve offers historical tours about Hempstead House and the preserve in general. Many events are hosted at the preserve, so anyone can make a day trip out of it!

Sea Cliff Beach, Sea Cliff, NY: The quaint village of Sea Cliff in Glen Cove is home to Sea Cliff Beach, an underrated place on Long Island. Located on the North Shore, the beach has amazing waterfront views of neighboring towns and sunsets that are out of this world. Sea Cliff Beach also has a cafe where people can eat, and a playground on the sand for kids. Fishing is also allowed at their designated fishing pier. This is the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of St. John’s campus!

Nassau County Museum of Art, Roslyn, NY: Interested in exploring art museums on Long Island? Located in Roslyn, The Nassau County Museum of Art is a small museum with a collection of paintings, photographs, and sculptures. Past exhibitions include works from Andy Warhol, impressionist paintings, and garments from Halston. This museum provides tours to gain in-depth knowledge of the history of the place, and the art. The Nassau County Museum of Art also has a sculpture garden that offers a new perspective on nature through the medium, and conventional gardens with a vivid display of flowers.

The Huntington Flea, Huntington, NY: There are a ton of flea markets in the city and the boroughs, but not many people know about flea markets on Long Island, especially The Huntington Flea in Huntington. Just across the LIRR Huntington station, The Huntington Flea takes place almost every Sunday from June to September. Numerous vendors sell items ranging from antiques to clothing. You can find gems at this flea market, and the vendors change weekly! If you’re interested in second-hand shopping or want to support local businesses, The Huntington Flea is the perfect place to visit.