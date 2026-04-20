Long Island Hidden Gems That Are a Short Car Ride Away From Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to take a day trip to Long Island? Here’s some small businesses that are worth checking out!

Located in East Meadow, this gem serves up fresh, in-house made gelato that will transport you to Italy. They serve up new and rotating flavors every week so you can always try something new. The drinks never disappoint as well, with a menu carrying everything from specialty lattes, matcha, chai and more. The current spring drinks menu includes a merry berry matcha latte, which is a fan favorite. Also be sure to try a crepe or a flatbread. My favorites are the nutella and strawberry crepe, as well as the hot honey pepperoni flatbread.

This mother-daughter owned store carries a curated second hand collection of women’s clothing with a wide range of sizes, as well as accessories, shoes and more. You can find current style brands, in addition to vintage 2000s, 90s, 70s and 60s styles. The pieces are very reasonably priced as well. Shopping here is a great way of supporting sustainable fashion. You’re guaranteed to find something for any occasion or just browse the store and see what catches your eye. The owners April and Lily are super sweet and will help you find what you’re looking for.

This Long Island staple of over 25 years gives cozy and nostalgic vibes with delicious comfort food. It encaptures classic diner culture with a menu that has something for everyone. One of my Dad’s favorite dishes is corned beef hash. However, he has very high standards when it comes to it. He only likes it when it’s completely homemade and not from a can. That’s why he loves Our Towne. Chef Jerry cooks up homemade meals that never disappoint. I’ve been going here ever since I was a little girl and the place is home to many fond memories.

Whether you’re an avid record collector, or a beginner record collector, this spot is the place to be. They specialize in ultra-rare and hard to find records with a curated collection ranging in all decades and genres. Record Store Day is April 18th, which is a worldwide day of supporting indie record stores by having exclusive pressings, as well as discounts of other vinyl, cds and more. I love to come here on Record Store Day because the sense of community is so strong. People line up for hours before they open on Record Store Day to buy the limited edition records and take advantage of the sales.

Located on the boardwalk of Long Beach, Barrier Beets brings a fresh and new take on beach eats. They prioritize clean and healthy ingredients in their bowls, salads, toasts and more. My favorite on their menu is the Pink Skies salad which has arugula, avocado, cucumber and fresh pink grapefruit. I like to add salmon as my protein which pairs perfectly with the salad. The gorgeous view of the ocean and the delicious food make it the perfect place to check out this summer.