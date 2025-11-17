Long Distance Relationships in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Balancing college life, having new classes, meeting new friends, and receiving opportunities can be both challenging and exciting. Getting a feel for love and independence is not easy. With trust, communication and creativity, distance relationships can thrive.

In any relationship, communication matters, but in long-distance relationships, it’s your lifeline. Setting a set schedule to do a quick call or check-in can really make a difference. You don’t always have to talk about the same thing as you could just be there in the moment and know that your partner is there for you. Quantity beats quality, using different ways to stay connected like FaceTime study sessions, good morning texts or on your way to school. You get to be on the phone with them and give a little update about your day, it makes you feel more included in the day-to-day life of your partner and just makes you feel more comfortable, knowing that they are safe and that you are there for them.

Looking forward to dates makes distance much easier, like having a quick weekend visit or knowing a break is coming up so that you can meet up with your partner. This helps the time go faster and you get more excited to see them. You also feel more connected and thrive. Seeing your partner and experiencing the anticipation will make you come closer together, knowing that the little things will keep you together and are more appreciated because you are not together all the time. It makes you appreciate the small little moments that you get each time you see them and makes sure you don’t take each other for granted.

Long-distance relationships are successfully built on trust. If you don’t have trust or security, you will always feel unsafe in your relationship. Even though there are small moments when you will feel lonely, you cannot always focus on what you cannot control. Instead, think about what you can control, think about what you can do to make your partner test you more and just build off of what you know that your partner is giving you. If you constantly think about if he’s cheating on you or doing something else with someone else, you will be self sabotaging yourself or just overthink things that aren’t happening. Put trust in your partner, not fear and let yourself grow into the relationship that there is to build.

Long relationships in college can be tough, but they also teach you communication, patience and emotional maturity. I have been doing long-distance for two years now, and the transition with college was a lot. However, making my schedule align with my partner’s schedule will always help us have time together. It might not always be the most time that we have together, but it is something that I appreciate and cherish every second that I get with my partner. When both partners put in the effort and do not lack effort, the distance becomes much easier and your love can grow no matter how many miles apart you are.