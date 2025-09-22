Jobs, Classes and Clubs—Oh My!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The school year has only just begun, and so much has happened. Come with me on a timeline of my first few weeks as a graduate student.

Brief Overview

Starting and preparing for graduate school has been a prominent factor in my life for the last couple of months. To preface, I am a first-year graduate student working towards a Master’s of Arts in Museum Administration from Saint John’s University. Being from South Jersey, adjusting to city life was jarring at first, but I’ve quickly adapted.

Move In

After weeks of Amazon packages, packing and planning, it was finally time for me to move in. My advice: choose the earliest move-in time you can. It’ll give you the best spot, and you can arrive first to scope out your new room and spend time with your family before they leave. While it may seem like a hassle to get up early and travel half-asleep, the headache of finding parking amidst move-in chaos will make the early start worth it.

Time to Explore!

What is the first thing a student in New York City does when they get settled on their college campus? Go roam the East Village! In order to properly romanticize my college life in New York, I first have to romanticize the good of the East Village while also staying aware of my surroundings. Exploring the East Village and getting a bite to eat with my friend was how I spent my third day in New York City.

New Job

Being in the Museum Administration program has led me to get an on-campus job. I’ve learned that not many people know there is an art gallery on campus, and I hope that changes soon because this is an amazing way for regular people to be exposed to art. Working at the Yeh Art Gallery has been an enjoyable time. After working the opening reception and meeting four amazing artists in my preferred field, I can only be eager for my future with the gallery. Admission is free for everyone, so please become a patron of the arts at the Yeh Art Gallery!

Sense of Community

During my undergrad journey, I was not social. Luckily, I had my track team to be around, but other than them, I stayed in my room. I did not want to copy that experience during my graduate program, so I became the Track & Field manager for the St. John’s team. It is fulfilling to be back in the sports world and participate in such a rich team culture. The girls are lively and inviting, I couldn’t ask for a better team to experience my first year in New York with.

I’ve also joined an amazing group of ladies at HER Campus. Becoming a writer for the organization has let me express my thoughts and feelings as I’m doing right now. To be a part of something is incredibly important in college; it gives you a sense of belonging and something to look forward to.

Classes

The dreaded end to the fun of the beginning of the year. I have been staying consistent with my schoolwork while also not stressing myself out in the beginning of the year. The reading is intense, but manageable. The professors are understanding and the program is tight-knit, allowing for meaningful conversations about the assigned readings.

Becoming a Johnnie was the best choice I could have made for this chapter in my life. To meet so many fun and loving people as I have in the first month of my being here is something I’ve truly been grateful for. I am beyond ecstatic to see what this year has in store.