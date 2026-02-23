Is This Real Life or an Episode of Scandal?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past President’s Day got me thinking.

Not about ceremonial weathers or carefully worded tributes to unity, but about power. About what we’re told, what we’re not told and the uncomfortable space in between. As I scrolled through headlines about investigations, classified materials, shifting narratives and partisan warfare, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I had seen all of this before. Not in a history book, but in “Scandal”, a TV show produced by Shonda Rhimes.

When first watching “Scandal”, it can easily be understood as exaggerated entertainment. A White House riddled with secrets. A president hiding his own scandal from the public. A network of operatives manipulating information, burying scandals, coercing silence and rewriting narratives in real time. It’s thrilling because it feels extreme.

Now, it feels uncomfortably recognizable.

In the show, the American public is almost always the last to know. Elections are rigged. Covert operations are hidden. Crimes are committed in the name of “national security”. Lies are justified as necessary to preserve stability. The justification is always the same: the truth would cause chaos, so the lie becomes patriotic.

And that logic doesn’t feel so fictional anymore.

In today’s political climate, secrecy and selective disclosure have become part of the rhythm of governance. Classified documents surface unexpectedly. Testimony contradicts earlier public statements. Officials speak in carefully engineered language that says everything and nothing at the same time. Investigations unfold not just to uncover wrongdoing, but to determine what information was concealed, and why.

In “Scandal”, Olivia Pope’s job is crisis management. She doesn’t eliminate wrongdoing, she manages its exposure. She shapes perception. She understands that controlling the story is often more powerful than controlling the truth. Watching current events, I can’t help but notice how modern political communication feels similar. Press briefings aren’t simply about transparency, they’re about framing. Statements are crafted to minimize fallout. Timing of disclosures is strategic. Language is polished to dull the impact of damaging revelations.

Another parallel that stands out to me is how power protects itself. In the show, loyalty often outweighs legality. Characters close ranks. Evidence disappears. Accountability becomes negotiable depending on who is involved. The machinery of the government bends to preserve its own survival.

In real life, I’ve watched political figures defend actions they once condemned, reinterpret facts when convenient and dismiss credible concerns as partisan attacks. When investigations begin, they’re immediately framed as witch hunts or political theater, before the evidence is even presented. The battle isn’t just over what happened, it’s over what the public is allowed to believe happened.

There’s also a normalization of deception. In “Scandal”, lies stack on top of lies until no one remembers the original truth. The “shocking” becomes routine. That same desensitization feels present now. Conflicting statements, half-truths and evolving narratives dominate the news cycle so frequently that outrage burns fast and fades faster. We barely have time to process one revelation before the next one arrives.

And perhaps the most troubling similarity is how secrecy is justified in the name of national interest. In the show, clandestine operations are defended as necessary for security. The public can’t know everything, we’re told, because knowledge is dangerous. That argument echoes in modern debates over classified intelligence, surveillance powers and executive authority. There’s always a line drawn between transparency and protection, and it’s rarely drawn in public view.

What unsettles me most isn’t that the government contains secrecy. That’s always been true. It’s that the line between governance and manipulation feels increasingly blurred. When messaging feels rehearsed, when facts feel negotiable and when accountability feels conditional, trust erodes.

This President’s Day, I found myself reflecting less on the myth of perfect leadership and more on the reality of imperfect power. “Scandal” thrived on the idea that democracy is fragile when truth becomes secondary to control. Watching today’s political landscape unfold, I can’t help but wonder how much of what we see is performance and how much, if any, is genuine accountability.

The difference is that “Scandal” has writers crafting its chaos. Our government does not. The stakes are real. The consequences are lasting. And unlike a television audience, we are not passive viewers.

If the show taught me anything, it’s that secrecy expands in the absence of scrutiny. And if President’s Day is meant to honor democracy, then maybe the most patriotic act isn’t blind trust, it’s persistent questioning.