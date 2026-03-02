Invented, Imitated, Rebranded: The Black Foundations of Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To talk about modern culture without centering Black creators is to tell an incomplete story. From the rhythms that move our bodies to the fashion statements that cycle through trends, Black innovation has shaped the world, often without receiving full credit.

Nowhere is this clearer than in music. The blues, shaped by the pain and poetry of the post-Emancipation South, became the emotional backbone of American popular sound. Artists like Bessie Smith transformed lived struggle into structured musical storytelling, using blue notes and call-and-response patterns rooted in African traditions. That structure fed directly into jazz, where improvisation became revolutionary. Louis Armstrong didn’t just play the trumpet, he redefined the role of soloist, shifting music from rigid ensemble to playing expressive individual artistry.

Rock ‘n’ Roll didn’t appear out of thin air in the 1950s. It was an electrified evolution of blues, gospel, and rhythm & blues. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was bending gospel into distorted guitar riffs years before mainstream radio embraced rock. Chuck Berry crafted the guitar licks, storytelling and stage swagger that became the genre’s blueprint. Little Richard brought explosive vocals and flamboyant performance energy that defined rock spectacle. Yet in a segregated industry, artists like Elvis Presley were marketed as safer, more commercially viable faces of a sound born in Black communities.

The pattern continues across genres. Soul and funk, shaped by artists like James Brown and Aretha Franklin, recentered rhythm, groove and vocal power. Brown’s emphasis on “the one” (the first beat of the measure) laid the rhythmic foundation for hip-hop sampling decades later. Speaking of hip-hop, it emerged in the Bronx through innovators like DJ Kool Herc, who extended breakbeats to give dancers space to create. Hip-hop wasn’t just music: it was a cultural system, DJing, MCing, breakdancing, graffiti, born from marginalized youth engineering joy and expression from limited resources.

Even country music, often framed as distinctly white and rural, carries Black roots in blues structures and the banjo’s African origins. Electronic dance music traces key innovations to Black DJs in Chicago and Detroit. Over time, as these genres became profitable, the industry frequently elevated white performers or executives as the public face, while Black originators received less institutional support.

This dynamic isn’t limited to music. Cultural movements have followed a similar trajectory. And so has fashion, language, as well as social media trends. Styles born in Black communities, hairstyles, streetwear, slang, often become mainstream only after being adopted by white influencers or corporations. What is criticized or criminalized on Black bodies can become edgy or profitable on others.

Giving more spotlight to Black figures, past and present, means telling fuller stories. It means acknowledging origins, citing influences honestly and ensuring that cultural credit and economic reward flow back to the communities that created the culture in the first place.

Black creativity has never been marginal. It has always been central. The spotlight simply needs to catch up.