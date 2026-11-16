This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

I made it my goal this year to get into watching more media. I found myself being quite out of touch with the current trendy films, series, and other various film projects that were happening.

So far, I can say that I’ve found so many good projects to be invested in, from exciting anime shows to thrilling docu-series. I’ve had so much fun enjoying the art of cinematography.

You can imagine my intrigue when I logged into Netflix this week and stumbled upon a new series titled “The Body”. Seeing as I’ve been very interested in finding new projects to satisfy my various needs. I just had to dive deeper.

The show takes place at a catholic private school in the year 2004, covering the lives of various girls who are part of a dance club at their school. I loved how the show opens with a scene portraying what appears to be the Christian and Catholic practice of communion.

As we slowly get introduced to our characters, we start to get an idea of their upbringing and characteristics. And as tensions continued to rise, I kept on getting pushed further and further towards the edge of my seat.

I grew up in a family that was half catholic and half Christian. What I love about films that involve religion in general, especially one that I’ve practiced, is that it exposes the reality of people who practice the faith and a lot of the hypocrisy as well too.

Drawing a connection between the series and my life, I found it extremely accurate in all of the characters’ personalities and backgrounds. As the show went on, they reminded me so much of the kids from catholic school in my town.

A lot of them were rich, pretty out of touch, and didn’t actually care about the faith itself. It was almost as though they were just doing what was expected of them, trying to quench their thirst for freedom and just wanted to celebrate the fun of being a teenager.

Overall, the show was sexy, thrilling and deep. It had me thinking about the complexities of why I have been struggling to understand my faith and made me think that regardless of who you love, that shouldn’t deter you from being spiritual or religious.

There are already people who wish to further production of the series, as a means to “protect” the image of Christianity and the Catholic religion. I believe that especially in the catholic religion, today those who lead within the faith have realized that our society is only going to continue to change.

Things have never entirely been black and white. I think that the conversation surrounding sexuality and what makes someone a “true believer” has always been confusing and unnecessarily complex. I think “The Body” represented that message beautifully.