I’m Bored, So Here Are the 10 Movies I Rewatch When I Have Nothing to Do

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know those days where you wake up, open TikTok, and suddenly it’s been an hour and you still haven’t gotten out of bed? That’s when this list comes in. It’s not productive, it’s not groundbreaking cinema, it’s just movies I’ve seen so many times I could probably quote them word for word.

If I’m laying in bed with no plans and no desire to start my school work, these are the ones I turn on.

10 Things I Hate About You

I’ve seen this so many times it’s actually concerning. I think the first time I watched it, I was 11 and I swear I watch it at least ten times a year. The enemies-to-lovers trope is done perfectly and the “Can’t Take my Eyes Off of You” performance is my favorite scene of all time.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Every time I write an article I feel like Andi Anderson. I love the early 2000s vibes and all the great actors in this movie. Plus, the Knicks are very heavily present which I appreciate.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

This movie is literally what it feels like to fall in love young (coming from a high school sweetheart). I’ve loved it since middle school, and I’ve always felt really connected to Lara Jean’s character. She lives in her own little world and overthinks everything which is so me. Plus, she stress-bakes which is also so me. I love how soft and simple this movie is.

The Lego Movie

I had an ungodly obsession with this movie when I was a kid and I don’t blame myself. I don’t care that it’s animated or that it’s a kids’ movie. It’s genuinely one of the funniest and most entertaining movies I’ve ever watched. And I cry every single time at the end. “You don’t have to be the bad guy” gets me every time.

Elf

I love every movie that Will Ferrell is in but I wrote my college essay about this one. I could quote this entire movie without trying. Is it seasonally inappropriate? Yes. Do I still watch it in the summer? Yes. It just makes me happy.

Little Women

This is the movie I put on when I want to feel something but not in a dramatic way. Specifically the Greta Gerwig version, it’s just comforting and beautiful and makes me want to write.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

This movie makes me feel like I’m 16 again. Every time I watch it, I notice something different.

13 Going on 30

If I ever panic about the future, this is the reset movie. It just reminds me that things work out and I just have to enjoy where I’m at. Arrivederci!

Megamind

Another kids’ movie that is just way too good. I swear it’s better to watch as an adult. And the deeper meanings to these kids’ movies genuinely make me cry.

Grown Ups

I actually LOVE this movie. I will sit there and watch the whole thing and laugh every time.

Maybe I’ll find something new to watch one day but, today is not that day.