As college students, the majority of us are swamped with reading assignments each week. From academic journals to textbook chapters, hundreds of pages may be assigned in a single night. This can be draining, especially if the topics aren’t something you’re particularly interested in. From personal experience, it can be a deterrent from picking up a book when not required.

Reading can still be done for enjoyment though — it may just take some time to know where to start. You’re bound to discover a read that captures your attention and maybe even becomes a new favorite! Here are some tips to start or rekindle your love for books:

Watch book recommendation videos to find ideas: It can be daunting to choose from the thousands of options in bookstores and libraries. In order to narrow down the pool of books, it can be helpful to receive recommendations from veteran readers online. There are videos that cover specific genres, so you can start with one you’re interested in. Qualified creators, such as Jack Edwards, use their platforms to suggest captivating, well-written books to both beginners and bookworms alike.

Don’t keep reading if you’re not interested: When reading for class, it is required that we finish whatever is assigned, even if it’s not engaging. It is important to remember that this is not the case when reading for enjoyment. If you’re a few chapters in and still not invested in the story or characters, feel free to put the book down. By stopping before you’re completely uninterested and discouraged, you can find something that suits you more and not feel forced to read.

Find someone to discuss books with: One of the most fun parts of reading is the discussions that ensue after an interesting chapter or wild plot twist. By finding a friend or family member to read with, you can be more motivated to continue reading in order to have those lively conversations. If you don’t have any bookworms in your life, there are plenty of discussion posts online about thousands of popular books, so you can see others’ perspectives on them. Reading doesn’t have to be a solitary activity!

Read in a way that fits your lifestyle: Although reading physical books is the most classic way to read, it is not the only option. If you have a busy schedule or have trouble reading large amounts of text, audiobooks can be a great alternative. Spotify and Audible have a wide array of audiobooks available, allowing you to listen to immersive stories when you’re on the go.

Reading is an amazing way to fill your free time. You will be introduced to new ideas, fresh perspectives and entertaining stories, allowing you to sharpen your mind with genres you enjoy. By taking the time to discover books that truly excite you, the idea that reading is a chore can be replaced: it has the potential to become a beloved hobby.