How to Stop Comparing Your College Experience to Everyone Else’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is the perfect time to begin finding your true identity. With more free time on your hands and the freedom to choose what you want to study, one would think that these circumstances allow for everyone to find themselves. However, some students have a hard time finding themselves because they are so caught up in everyone else.

Comparison is the thief of joy. Unfortunately, many college students find themselves comparing their experiences to their peers. Some feel that compared to everyone else, they aren’t where they need to be, or aren’t doing enough

When looking at social media or just hearing things from their friends, many see that their peers seem to be doing it all: internships, jobs, amazing grades, exciting projects, and impressive extracurriculars. They are then made to feel inferior because chances are, not everyone has this type of resume to showcase.

But what does one need to do in order to not feel this way? Surely, you’re not supposed to become your peers. You are you: a unique individual. The key is to tap into that. You have your own hobbies and interests, so why not use them to your advantage?

In college, you get the opportunity to explore your interests. If you haven’t yet found something you like, try taking a diverse selection of classes or getting involved in a few different clubs that speak to you on some level.

Once you find a few things that interest you, the best plan of action is to channel them into something that impresses you. Maybe you really love a certain subject. Why not look for research opportunities within that field? If you have hobbies, like playing an instrument, for example, you can look for opportunities to put your talent out there. Remember, people might actually be intimidated by you. Never be shy to showcase what you can do, no matter how much you feel like it isn’t enough. You’d probably be surprised at your own abilities and you might even inspire someone else.

It’s also important to give it your all in your classes. The students you see with high grades have those grades for a reason. They usually go above and beyond, making sure they’re studying and not taking the lazy way out of things. Treat extra credit opportunities like mandatory assignments. You might be surprised at how well you can do in your classes once you start taking them seriously. It will not only raise your grades, which are important, but you’ll also be left with a sense of accomplishment that will inspire you to do even more.

Another important thing to remember is your phrasing when you talk about what you do. This is an art we can all master over time. When you look at what your peers are doing, it may seem like they’re changing the world. However, they might have just mastered the art of the English language, choosing the right words to make their accomplishments sound more impressive. It’s very similar to writing a resume.

For example, maybe your friend had an internship where they worked in a lab that found the cure to cancer. They tell you this, and everyone is impressed at their accomplishments. However, they might have just been the student observing in the corner and delivering coffee to the scientists. Maybe they looked into a microscope one time, but that was the extent of their participation. Their original statement was never a lie, but it was implied that they were doing much more than that during this internship.

Some things, especially on social media, are posed and worded to sound more impressive than they are. This doesn’t mean what anyone did wasn’t impressive, but it shouldn’t make you feel inferior. There are opportunities for you to succeed around every corner too. Never let the accomplishments of others make you feel down about yours.

Another important thing to remember is that everyone goes through life at their own pace. Some people even return to college in their older age, and they’re just as smart and successful as everyone else. Just because you aren’t doing the exact same thing as your peers doesn’t mean you’re not where you need to be.

The world would be very boring if everyone were the same and did the same things. You bring a unique color to everyone’s life that wouldn’t exist without you. All you need to do is find your passions and find ways to explore them further. Once you realize you were never supposed to be in the exact same place as everyone else, will you be able to succeed on your own? You should be doing things to impress yourself, not everyone else around you. Never forget that you are the measure of where you are supposed to be in your life.