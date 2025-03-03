This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

A Google map with dozens of stores popping up. Each store has endless racks of clothing, ranging from decades of fashion. You grab a shirt you like, only to find it not in your size, with an obvious stain.

In a world full of fast fashion, second-hand shopping can help decrease clothing waste. According to a study by Lawn Love, New York City is the best city in the US for thrifting. It is accessible and has many stores to visit.

NYC’s status as the best city for secondhand shopping can be daunting for a first-time thrifter. Thrifting, in general, can be overwhelming and intimidating.

Here is a guide through each step of the process.

How to find the perfect place

There are three main boroughs where people thrift: Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.

In Manhattan, visit the Lower East Side and Chelsea. Suitcase magazine says these are the best neighborhoods to find cheap, high-quality clothes. The D, F, J, M or B subway or PATH trains can take you to the Lower East Side.

In Brooklyn, Fashionista highlights stores in Williamsburg and Bushwick. You can get there using the L, M, J, A, and G trains.

Meghan Bucholz, secretary of RedHouse, the fashion club at St. John’s University, whose closet is entirely thrifted, suggests Jamaica stores when shopping in Queens. Use the E, J or Z. Many magazines suggest small stores in Sunnyside and Astoria. Use the 7, N or W trains. There are hidden gems in East New York as well, which are accessible with the A or C train.

Bucholz says that in NY, “the little niche stores” are where you can get good deals.

How to shop

Once you’re there, you may get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of clothing. There are questions like where to start, and what to buy.

An employee at Thrift NYC explains to always check the bargain bins. He advises, “Check every rack, it can be time consuming but totally worth it.”

Bucholz says, “It is all trial and error”. You go through the racks and see what you like and what fits you. She continues explaining that it is not just shopping but an activity. Take the time to explore and enjoy

Many experts advise against overconsumption of thrifting. Do not buy hauls of clothes just to send them to landfills, which negates the sustainability of it.

Nancy Volpe Beringer, the founder of the Vault by Volpe Beringer, an online designer-resale store with adaptive styles, tells the CUT that there is a large importance in an ethically and sustainably conscious consumer in this space.

How to style

You made it home with your thrifted clothes. The issue you may have is how to style outfits using your thrifted clothes.

Bucholz recommends using color theory: “mixing and matching patterns can be really fun.” She also says to over-accessorize to elevate a more basic outfit.

Find your style by researching different aesthetics and clothing pairings. Pinterest has posts and boards with different suggestions for the seasons, and even aesthetics like cottage core or grunge. TikTok also has suggestions like these.

Alexandra Spence, an avid thrifter, advises, “Styling thrifted clothes can be done with inspiration from other creative thrifters, as well as by letting the clothes speak to you.”

Fast fashion is a large contributor to climate change. By thrifting, you can help decrease the amount of clothing in landfills and begin to find “the hidden gems of the clothing industry,” as stated by Bucholz. The advice given in this article may hopefully help you begin your thrift journey. Good luck and happy thrifting.

~~~~~~

Thrift Stores In The Main 3 Boroughs

Manhattan: Buffalo Exchange, Thrift NYC, Goodwill, Unique Boutique

Queens: Pitkin Treasures, My Unique Thrift, St Nicolas Church flea market, and Vintage Queens NYC

Brooklyn: L Train, Le Point Value Thrift, Mother of Junk, Other People’s clothes, and Beacon’s Closet

Online second-hand stores to check out

Depop: A place to buy and sell used clothes for cheap. There is a search function and filtering for size and style

Poshmark: Buying and selling used fashion and home decor. It functions like a normal online store with categories and filters