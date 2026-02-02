How to Host the Perfect Galentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here’s a complete guide to planning the perfect galentine’s with your girls to celebrate fun friendship and a little love in the world.

First, pick a theme to set the tone for your chic party. I think of chic pajamas, heart-shaped everything (pink and red) and a self-care activity. You can decorate your place with fresh flowers, candles and a fine playlist like Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean and other throwback pop artists. A cozy but aesthetically cute setup is the perfect key to set the vibe.

Getting cute drinks and food to put it on Instagram and have cute snacks to share amongst your friends. Having a charcuterie board, adding little heart-shaped cheeses or even different kinds of jams, making a meat rose would also be so cute on the board, making it so easy to take pictures and snack on the whole night. Have many cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberries and other little sweet treats. Having iconic signature drinks like rosé or mocktails, putting edible glitter in them to makethem more girly and festive.

Secondly, having fun activities to bring your girls together such as bracelet making, vision boards or even wine glass decorating. Something that they could take home and make use of so it will be less wasteful to the environment, and also a cute way to remember you. Having a spa night like providing a face mask, having nail painting or even candlemaking. Having fun games like how well do you know your best friend or would you rather will upkeep the chill vibe and make people laugh.

Adding thoughtful touches, like having little details really makes your place in the moment feel a lot more special. You can gift your guests goodie bags with the lip glosses, hand notes or a few things that make you think about them. Having a Polaroid or disposable camera so that your guests can take home a picture to remember the night.

Lastly, you can set up a Photo Booth section, adding a backdrop to an empty wall with heart-shaped balloons, heart-shaped glasses, prop to take photos that way, you can have a fun time and also have really cute memories to last you a lifetime.