How to Get Over the Mid-Semester Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The mid-semester slump. That horrible time that everyone goes through at least once. You don’t feel the drive to get anything done, everything feels like a burden, and there may have been a bad grade or two sprinkled in. Even though this is a common phenomenon, it isn’t a pleasant experience, and we all hope to get out of it as quickly as possible.

But how does one get themselves out of this bottomless pit of no return? Although the solutions are seemingly simple, they still require effort and willpower. Luckily, these methods aren’t the hardest ones, so it’s very possible for everyone to get out of their slump.

Step one in your plan should be to take a day to reset. You could suddenly jump into things, but you’re still burnt out. You might not feel good about forming any kind of routine or being productive in any way. To battle your procrastination, you need to accept it fully. Give yourself that day of rest your body is begging you for. Clear your mind, do the bare minimum and give yourself some well-deserved rest. After this, you’ll be in a better headspace to tackle your challenges and schedule.

Some people feel guilty when they rest, and it takes a lot of mental training to get past this. Remember, everyone is human and we all need to take breaks. We’re not machines and it’s not possible to keep going at such a rate for so long.

When you’re ready to get back into things after your day of rest, just remember that having that one break can be split up going forward. Instead of taking an off day you may or may not have the time for, make sure you’re scheduling rest breaks for yourself. This could be a half an hour coffee run between classes or a weekend hangout with your friends. Whatever you have time for is exactly what you need to do.

Mental health breaks are just as crucial to take as your assignments and obligations. The more you put it off, the higher the risk of potential burnout, which also might happen at a time where you really can’t afford to stop. By planning time to rest, you avoid an unanticipated period of endless burnout.

Another thing you can do to get through the mid-semester slump is planning things to look forward to. Maybe you have a lot of things on the calendar or large assignments with many parts. Why not reward yourself after completing them? Planning treats for yourself, whether it be bigger things or treating yourself to something small, will give you another motivation to get them done, not to mention the fact that they provide a refresher. Setting goals has always been a major motivator for many for a reason. Making sure you always have some form of motivation is key.

It’s also important to remind yourself why you’re doing all this. You’re most likely working towards a career or working on something you’re passionate about. Don’t lose sight of these motivations. Sometimes, a little reminder is all we need to motivate ourselves all over again.

Another thing to keep in mind is to be on the lookout for what makes you tick. If you notice that every time you sit in your room to work, you end up doing nothing, maybe going to your room isn’t the best idea. Finding what works and doesn’t work for you and either following that or avoiding it is one of the best things you can do for yourself. It’ll help you to make the most out of your productivity and gain a better understanding of yourself.