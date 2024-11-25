How to Get Involved On Campus (From a Commuter’s POV)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Imagine having to commute to your college by public transportation or car, where there’s traffic most of the time, especially if you live in the bustling city of New York. How will you be able to participate in activities on campus?

Being a commuter student, there are both benefits and difficulties from traveling. There is the financial aspect of saving more compared to dorming, but a huge disadvantage in staying engaged on campus. Without the daily on-campus living experience, it can be easy to feel disconnected from campus life. However, through planning and keeping up to date, you can make the most out of college.

First, get involved in clubs and organizations. Many clubs offer flexible meeting times that accommodate different schedules, some even meet online. Many clubs meet during common hour or in the late afternoon, sometimes virtually, which may fit better with your schedule. Look for special events, such as workshops, that might be more accessible if you don’t live on campus. For example, many of the cultural organizations offered events on Fridays or weekends in the evenings, which fit my schedule at that time.

Social media and apps can be valuable tools for staying active. Many colleges have social media pages, apps or online platforms that help keep students informed about current activities. Universities often have event calendars or social media pages where you can find out about upcoming activities. Being proactive in checking these resources can help you plan your commute around events that interest you. For example, many volunteer roles are flexible and can fit into your schedule.

When it comes to seeking leadership positions, ask organizations directly if they are accepting positions to help. Many clubs need help with organizing events, promoting activities or handling social media—tasks that can be done in your spare time.

If you are unable to reach a leadership position, you can always join Student Government. They oversee many of the activities and are responsible for creating more spaces and initiatives that benefit students. If being part of student government isn’t for you, you always have the option to create clubs or chapters of larger organizations! During my time at St. John’s University, I was able to be a part of executive boards of clubs and even created organizations and chapters that branched outside the college, connecting employees of their offices in the city.

Lastly, stay socially engaged. Having friends and resident students who are already involved on campus can help you learn about what is going on in college. These students can also be a part of executive boards or student government, and can share leadership opportunities with you as well.

Staying active on campus while commuting can be a difficult balancing act. It’s important to find a routine that allows you to engage in campus activities while also managing your commute, coursework and personal life. Make weekly schedules and plan ahead so you don’t feel rushed or pressured… and be selective! You don’t have to be a part of multiple clubs at once; focus on quality engagement over quantity.