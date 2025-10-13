How to Create the Perfect Cozy Room Aesthetic for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves turn gold and the air gets more crisp, you know it’s officially the fall season. Embrace this season by transforming your dorm or your bedroom into the ultimate fall retreat! Whether you want a warm space to study and relax after class or you are a pumpkin spice lover, here are some ways to give your room a dreamy autumn vibe on a budget.

First, having a warmer color palette. Fall is enriched with soothing tones like golden yellow, brown, soft cream and rust orange. An easy way to do this is to swap out your bright summer sheets into more warm colors or plaid comforters. Add some throw pillows and warm cozy blankets that have more earth tones and warmth. Try to choose two main colors and one accent color to keep your space looking cohesive and textured.

Secondly, making your space feel soft and inviting, adding lots of layers will do the trick. Add in a chunky knit blanket at the end of your bed. Mix in some wicker baskets for your storage or wooden trays to display to mix different elements. Adding a soft rug by your desk can even help with this. It will make your room look warm and intentional.

Making your room smell like fall will also do the trick. Think of senses like apple cider, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, vanilla and sandalwood. The scent of your space will help brighten your attitude and mood. Use a plug in, line spray or an oil diffuser. Light a warm fall candle as well. Even try making homemade potpourri. You can do this by simmering a pot of boiling water, add cloves and orange slices to make a natural scent. Your room can smell like fresh pumpkin pie and feel like home.

Lastly, you can add your own personal touch. Keeping things you like in your room and just adding little details. You can add little pumpkins around your space, arranging them by color. Adding new fall books into your collection and selecting them to put out on display. You can put twinkle lights on your walls and add photos with you and your friends. Memories of cherished moments together. Drinking tea or a warm drink in your favorite fall mug as well. These little details can make such a difference in your room.

Creating a cozy and warm environment for fall doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, it’s about creating comfort and personality. A few warm textures, personal touches and soft lights can change your entire mood. So after a long day of class you can be welcomed into your room that feels like a warm hug.