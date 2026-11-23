This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our lives, we tend to overlook our small wins and take them for granted. We go around feeling like we don’t do enough, but in reality, we actually do so much. The thing we truly overlook is our small wins and achievements.

Where we tend to go wrong is when we set such high expectations for ourselves, and sometimes they tend to be unrealistic or just very time-consuming. When we inevitably don’t achieve them in the way we expect, we end up becoming disappointed in ourselves, overlooking the fact that we already achieved so much.

The best way to feel better about our achievements is to celebrate these small wins. But what is a small win or achievement?

In reality, nothing is too small to celebrate. Simply waking up in the morning is a win. Getting a small assignment, like a discussion board completed is another achievement. You don’t need to find the cure to cancer to allow yourself to feel successful.

Another way to truly feel accomplished is to write out your goals, breaking them down into smaller goals. If you see what appears to be a long list of things you need to do and end up completing them, you’ll feel like you did a lot; before, you may have only viewed it as one goal and felt bad that it was the only thing you were able to accomplish. Breaking down tasks and really seeing what they entail allows you to truly see for yourself how much you were able to do.

A good example of this could be a class presentation you’re working on. You might simply look at it as a task that you need to do. However, it’s more than that. If you write out what needs to be done slide by slide, you have now made yourself a to-do list for one task. When you finally complete it, you feel like you got many things done, which you did.

This same concept applies to just about everything you do. If you write out every last thing you know you need to tackle, each time you check off a box, you feel like you got something important done, whereas before, you may not have written anything and viewed all your mundane tasks as basic things that needed to get done. If you count everything as a win, you start to feel more accomplished.

Another thing you can do to feel more productive is pick up hobbies you can be proud of. Instead of spending your free time doomscrolling, picking up an interesting book is something that can help you use your time wisely. When you accomplish this task, it’s now become another thing you can celebrate.

“Side-questing” and multitasking are also another way to make smaller tasks seem more impressive to yourself. If you sit around at home and do your work, you may be able to get it done, but you might not feel as accomplished. However, if you make the time to find a cafe to study in, for example, you feel like you did more because you were able to make the time to finish your to-do list and also get out of the house.

Something important to keep in mind is that comparison is the thief of joy. You shouldn’t look around at your peers and compare your accomplishments to theirs. They aren’t you, and you aren’t them. You’ve had completely different life experiences leading up to this point in life. The things they’re doing should not be the same as the things you’re doing. Just because they’re different doesn’t make them any less.

But how do you celebrate these achievements? Checking off a list is rewarding in itself, but you should reward yourself in other ways too. Treating yourself to something you’ve wanted to buy once you reach a certain goal is one way to do this.

You can also reward yourself and celebrate by visiting a place you wanted to check out, or buying a favorite treat. Even making special time to do some more mindless hobbies of yours is a great way to reward yourself for your hard work. It’s also a great motivator knowing you have these rewards on the horizon.

Remember, everyone goes through life at their own pace as well. You’re right where you need to be. It’s always important to remember to be kind to yourself. Celebrating everything, even the small achievements, is a great way to feel more accomplished, motivating you to achieve even more.