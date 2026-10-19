How to Battle the Overconsumption Curse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our society, we’ve unfortunately normalized overconsumption. Now, what does this look like in our lives? When doomscrolling, we tend to see people showcasing their “hauls” of different things they bought. To some, this is entertaining. These “influencers” have truly done their job correctly, later influencing us to buy whatever it is we see them purchasing.

We also see things like different trends and aesthetics being pushed, influencing us to go out and buy them ourselves. Unfortunately, it doesn’t usually end here. Once that trend lives its life, it’s right on to the next one. What’s worse is it’s hard socially to just keep the old stuff, since a lot of the dated things are seen as “cringe” once they’ve run their course.

It also seems that mindless spending is encouraged for almost all occasions. Another popular trend is to buy items and gift baskets for friends and partners whenever there is a holiday, whether it be a “boo basket” for Halloween or a “burr basket” for Christmas.

It’s also interesting how different “trends” you see online or fun ideas you find while doomscrolling always require spending. It’s either a complex craft that requires you to go out and buy supplies, or an event promoting the latest trends, which also requires your credit card.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong about following any of this. If it’s something you truly want and love, by all means, knock yourself out. However, our society faces an epidemic of hedonistic consumption, where we mindlessly spend on things that don’t really have personal meaning. It’s just to keep up with what’s popular at the moment or what we think sounds good.

Just look at the sudden switch from Stanley Cups to Owalas. Before everyone had the Owala, Stanley Cups were the greatest cup money could buy. The brand kept up with pop culture, creating special limited-edition cups that created pandemonium and lines as far as the eye could see (and forming at ungodly hours of the night). Acquiring a cup should never be that serious. Now, Stanley Cups are a rare sighting, with everyone else sporting an Owala. How much longer until those are out too?

Another dead trend were the Labubus. There was a time when no one could get their hands on one, with the item selling out minutes after being placed on shelves. Convincing knock-offs were also popular among those who were unfortunately unable to get their hands on a real one. Now if you go to a thrift store, chances are you’ll find one with zero competition. It’s truly insane how something so popular, something that made headlines for being placed (ironically) on Karl Marx’s grave, can die off so fast.

What’s worse about this whole situation is that after these trends die, the things you’ve wasted your hard-earned money on are most likely tossed aside without second thought, some of the items ending up in landfills. A good majority of these items are things you didn’t even need in the first place. But how can you stop being a sheep to overconsumption?

One of the best pieces of advice to combat this is to just be yourself. Easier said than done, but when you find your own style and likes, you’ll be less easily swayed by trends. If everyone is suddenly buying the coolest new fashion that will inevitably die out within a few months, why don’t you just stick to a style you already know and love?

If the new fashion is something that you actually like, the next piece of advice is to give it time. You don’t need to rush out and buy it because everyone else is. Just because social media is lighting a fire under everyone, making them all urgently run out to buy it because it’s gone, doesn’t mean that this is true. Give it time. If in a few months you still love the item, that’s because it fits your personal style and you’re getting it because you love it, not everyone else. Not to mention, it’ll be easier to find when people start moving on to the next thing. Being you is more interesting than being like everyone else. How you carry yourself and treat others is the most beautiful thing you can wear. It shouldn’t matter if you’re wearing trends from 1926 or 2026.

This doesn’t just go for clothing. If there’s different things trending, it’s important to stop and think if it’s something you like because you genuinely like it, or if it’s something you like because society says everyone likes it. There’s a big, important difference between the two.

Something else to keep in mind is to stop with the “hauls.” Just because your favorite influencer is unboxing a huge package of stuff doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. It’s important to be satisfied and happy with what you have. If you feel the need to add more items to your collection, it doesn’t have to be all at once. It’s guaranteed that nobody needs the amount of items in the “hauls” anyway.

When following a trend because you think it’s the best thing since sliced bread, remember to do your own research. In the case of the Stanleys vs. the Owalas, instead of going out and buying water bottles because the influencers online said they were good, you should look into water bottles on your own. If you truly need a new water bottle, you should get one that you like and one that will last and do what you need it to do. Find a convenient style that you like the look of, make sure it does what you need it to, and then you’re all set! You now have a water bottle that will stick by your side forever. There’s no reason to have ten that all do the same exact thing.

When it comes to giving gifts, it’s important to consider what your friends like. Obviously, if they’re begging for the latest trend, there’s nothing wrong with getting them what you know will make them happy. However, things like the “boo baskets,” as sweet as they are, aren’t really the most thoughtful thing you can get. Filling a cheap basket with sweets and on-theme items for your friend is nice, but wouldn’t something more timeless and thoughtful be better? If you’re crafty, your friend might appreciate something handmade. Otherwise you can think about things your friend actually likes or has been talking about for a while. By buying things that society likes, you aren’t strengthening your relationship with your friends. If you don’t know what personal gift would make your friend happy, that friendship needs some serious bonding time.

Overall, overconsumption is something that has been plaguing our society. Remember, you don’t need to buy a ton of material goods to be happy. If your life will stay the same whether you buy an item or not, the item probably isn’t that important. Find activities that fulfill you instead of draining your bank account. Sometimes it might be a good idea to take a break from the doomscrolling and find things you like on your own, not what the internet says you should like.