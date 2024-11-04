The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is one of the biggest holidays of the year. Over time, especially during the pandemic, Halloween has had its light dimmed. In the past two years, it has picked back up in popularity, and this time, the reason is quite simpler than you think.

Everyone associates Halloween with trick-or-treating, getting costumes with your parents, or, if you are a parent, getting costumes with your kids. However, the most important part of Halloween is the candy and the day of handing out candy to the eager trick-or-treaters. However, as the years have gone on, I believe that the nostalgia of trick-or-treating has died out due to the influx of social media consumption in our youth. It has been believed as we were growing up that at a certain age, you stop trick-or-treating, which usually is around when you start high school. That being said, the joy of trick-or-treating has ceased much earlier in adolescence.

Kids have started to think that trick-or-treating is childish and that dressing up and going to Halloween parties are much more entertaining than walking around your neighborhood, knocking on every door and filling an entire pillowcase with candy. The thrill is gone. That being said, the holiday’s lantern hasn’t completely dimmed out; in fact, it’s been relit and shining brighter than ever. One word…Costumes. Costumes? Yes, Costumes. Halloween has been reimagined in the world of costume-making and creativity. 2023 was the most niche costume year of all time, from celebrities to your average Joe, people are getting creative. Since 2020, the yearning for individuality and spreading joy, laughter and relatability has been a big part of social media’s influence on the holiday and has allowed others to think outside of the box and come up with some of the most hilarious and elaborate costumes of all time.

This very thing has sparked a whole new meaning for Halloween and has ignited something fun and worthwhile in the holiday again. It has been incredible to witness the brief yet depressing fall and rise of the holiday and see it be reinvented into something fun for all ages. Reminding us that no matter how old we are, we can still enjoy the holiday and don’t have to stop trick-or-treating after we grow up. Holidays are a time of togetherness, joy and nostalgia. Make those memories while you can, and I hope you had a Happy Halloween!