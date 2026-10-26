How Autumn Can Fit in Your Room

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The autumn season is officially in progress; the leaves are falling, the scent of pie of everything warm colored is in the air and there’s a feel of everything gaining color and life. This is a feeling that one gets as soon as they step out the door on a chilly fall day. But, what about when you come back in from outside? Does the magic go away as soon as you step back in your dorm? Your bedroom? How can we make it so that you get a feel for the season in the place you call home? Here’s a few low budget easy aesthetic ways to jazz up your room and where to get them, ensuring you bring in the autumn season falling from outside and into your room.

For the wall:

No matter what your pinterest board says, here are some inexcusable wall decorations that will make your room feel at least ten times more cozier.

Leaf garland: Whether or not it is green or all the warm colors, a leaf garland will help bring a feel of nature in your abode. You can find this at Hobby Lobby for around $2 dollars! Fairy Lights: You can’t go wrong with a little ambiance, and what better way to do that then with some cheap effective fairy lights. (Recommended colors would be: Orange, Yellow, or Purple!). You can buy these at five below, target, or during seasonal stocks, Dollar tree. This costs around $5 dollars maximum. Newspaper: Newspaper will not only spice up your wall, giving you a NYC downtown vibe, it will also typically cost you nothing. You can find Papers on the side of the street or purchase it at your nearby deli. CVS printed posters: A cheap and chic resource for automatic posters is to go to CVS and print them out yourself. Be sure to take note of the copyright laws! Pictures of self taken scenery, friends, photos or any photos you take yourself that give off autumn will be perfect to print for under $5 dollars and hung on your wall!

For the Bed:

There’s nothing better than crashing onto your bed after a long day, and feeling warmed up and cozy. Here’s some adorable ideas to help comfort your bed and the vibe.

Duvet and duvet cover: While this falls more on the moderate price range, this additional piece will not only warm you up, it will also add a sense of response to the weather. This helps feel like the season is changing, and will make your room fit it. You can find duvet blankets at Target ranging at around $30 dollars in colors like navy, white and sage. You can additionally find the covers on Amazon, plaid ones especially help with the vibe. Pillows and throws: Both not only adding seasonal decor, but also helping your physical needs for comfort! A simple pumpkin or leaf pillow is enough to encourage the sense of fall, and an autumn themed blanket will be more than enough. This can be found at five below or target! Plushes: There’s nothing wrong with a cozy plushie, especially during this time of year. A simple bear or cat Squashmallow will do more than set the mood. You can find these on amazon or, occasionally and on sale at TJ maxx, Burlington, or Marshalls.

For the Shelf and floor

Pumpkins and Gourds: fun and unique, these plants will for sure send the message that fall is here and it’s also easy to place anywhere. You can find these at Trader Joes for just under a dollar each! Mini Rugs: to keep you warm and to jazz your room up, a patterned rug will do the trick. You can find these colorful rolls at five below for around $7 dollars each!

Of course you should feel limited by this, but it should give you a toasty place to start when it comes to seasonal decorating.