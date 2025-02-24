“Here” (2024) – A Misunderstood Masterpiece

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Robert Zemeckis’ “Here” is one of the most overlooked films of 2025 and has become one of my favorite movies of all time. While some critics dismissed it as slow or overly sentimental, others gave it praise, calling it an ambitious, deeply moving meditation on time, memory and the fleeting nature of human existence. Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, “Here” tells its story through a single fixed location — one room — while life moves around it, unfolding over centuries.

The mixed reviews largely stem from the film’s unconventional storytelling and experimental cinematography. Some found its static perspective visually monotonous and hard to follow. However, these critiques fail to recognize the film’s true brilliance. “Here” is not a conventional narrative-driven movie; it is an experience, a reflection on the passage of time and our place within it.

Why Many Didn’t Get It

The reason I believe “Here” didn’t resonate with everyone is that it defies conventional storytelling. Instead of a clear-cut plot, it presents a series of moments, shifting between past, present and future. Some viewers found this approach slow or confusing, but that’s exactly its brilliance. This fixed perspective challenges traditional cinematography, which relies on different angles, movement and edits to tell a story. Instead, “Here” uses blocking and visual transitions, allowing past and present to coexist in a way that feels organic rather than gimmicky. A single shot may begin in the early 1900s, with gas lamps casting warm light, only to subtly morph into the 1950s as characters from different time periods momentarily share the same frame before fading into history. These transitions are so fluid they feel almost like memories bleeding into one another. “Here” isn’t the kind of film that spoon-feeds its audience. It asks viewers to think, reflect and feel in ways that most modern movies don’t. Hollywood rarely takes risks on films like this anymore, films that prioritize emotion and meaning over profit.

What Makes It Special

What sets “Here” apart is its ability to tell an entire history through a single space. The room remains unchanged while people live, love and pass through it, making it feel like a silent witness to human life. One of the most powerful scenes shows a young couple celebrating their first night in their new home. As they dance, the wallpaper subtly changes, the furniture shifts, and by the time they stop, they’re decades older. No words are needed, just the passage of time unfolding before our eyes. Another deeply moving moment features Hanks’ character, Richard, sitting alone, lost in thought. The camera lingers as past memories flicker around him. These moments don’t just tell us time moves on, they make us feel it. The writing is subtle yet profound. Every conversation feels natural, yet carries deep emotional weight. The cinematography is equally striking, using seamless transitions instead of traditional cuts, allowing past and present to coexist on screen, just as they do in our minds.

The Deeper Meaning

At its heart, “Here” is about the passage of time and the marks we leave behind. It reminds us that while our lives feel significant in the moment, we are just a small part of something much larger. Homes, like memories, carry echoes of those who came before us and those who will come after. The film encourages us to appreciate the ordinary: shared meals, quiet conversations and the spaces where life happens. These small moments that are so easily overlooked, are what we end up cherishing the most. Movies rarely take the time to explore these ideas anymore. In a time of constant reboots, sequels and CGI-heavy movies, we need films like “Here,” films that make us think, that remind us what cinema is capable of when it prioritizes storytelling over performance, films that make us reflect, that don’t just tell a story but make us feel something real. “Here” lingers, just like the memories we leave behind.