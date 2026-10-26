Gratitude: A Personal Reflection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather getting colder again, the season of giving is upon us again. It’s important to remember to give thanks for the blessings in your life, especially those you might take for granted. I just wanted to take the time to write a short personal reflection of a few things I’m grateful for, and hopefully it resonates with others and allows them to remember what they have to be thankful for.

One of the most important things in my life is my family. I’m so thankful for them and all they do for me. I’m so lucky to have such a great support system of people who always cheer me on with everything I do. They’ve truly given me so much and I feel so lucky to be able to have them in my life. Not to mention how close everyone is; not just in my main household. I’m lucky enough to have my cousins living right across the street from me, which not many people can say.

I’m also extremely thankful for my friends. They, too, are a great support system and never fail to make me laugh. I consider myself lucky that I have friends from all over, not only from St. John’s. I always know I can reach out to them and we’ll all have a great time together. Celebrating my birthday over the summer with everyone was a great reminder of just how many people care, and I’m very thankful for that.

School is yet another thing I’m very thankful for. Many might take it for granted, but I’m so happy I’m able to attend such an amazing university, especially with tuition costing what it does. Learning is something I’ve always loved, and St. John’s provides that for me in so many areas of life. I was able to get involved and join a few different clubs and organizations that helped me grow as a person, and I got to meet so many amazing people on campus.

On the topic of school, I’m also very grateful for my professors. They truly shaped who I am as a person and provide me with endless support. Great professors don’t just teach you a subject; they impart a love of what they teach to their students. When I started St. John’s, I never would have believed you if you told me I would randomly declare a minor in philosophy after loving my classes so much, but I did and I’m truly grateful for it. It definitely made me improve intellectually and was a great confidence boost to find something I really love. Without the right guidance, I don’t know if I ever would have found this out about myself, and I can’t imagine my life without it.

My faith is another major part of my life, and I’m so thankful for my church and being able to be a part of it my whole life. Over the years, I’ve formed very strong bonds with everyone and was able to grow spiritually, strengthening my relationship with God. Having something to believe in really makes a difference in my life, and thanks to my faith, I’m able to be grateful not just around this time of year, but all year long. It’s also so amazing to be able to say that I’m close with my fellow parishioners as well as the priests. I love being involved in my parish and I’m so grateful to have such an opportunity.

As well as volunteering at church, I’m also grateful for my jobs. I love working at the physical therapy clinic near my house, and I love being able to see the difference I’m making in the lives of the patients. Even the therapists and fellow trainers have been great people I’m truly thankful for. The same goes for my on-campus tutoring job. Making a difference in other people’s lives and helping is such a wonderful and rewarding experience that I’m so thankful to have.

Something else I’m thankful for that many take for granted is my health. I’m so glad that I have the ability to do everything I do and not have something that’s keeping me down. It’s something that can be hard to remember to appreciate until it’s gone, so I always like to remind myself how lucky I am.

It’s also interesting to think about the choices I’ve made in life. Having a lot of these things that I’m grateful for was because of an active choice on my part. Had I made a different decision, I might not have had some of them. Because of this, I’m so grateful that I was able to make the right choices for myself and received the proper guidance in making them.

Overall, I’m so thankful for my life in general. Without all the things I’m grateful for working together in my life, I wouldn’t be where I am today. If we all took a moment to think about everything going on around us, we’d see we all have a lot of little blessings in our lives that make all the difference for us. I always try to remember to look for the light in the darkness and not let little issues ruin the bigger picture, especially when there’s so much good out there to be grateful for.