Grammys 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As the years have progressed, the Grammys, like many award shows, have become very controversial due to the general public’s assumption that the Recording Academy fails to acknowledge artistry among various talented artists. Some of the artists who often argue over Grammy snubs are Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry. This year, many interesting award outcomes, a major one being “Album of the Year.”

This year, the winner of “Album of the Year” was Beyoncé for her album “Cowboy Carter.” Other nominees included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Charli XCX. While many think Beyoncé didn’t deserve the win, I think she did. This was a stacked category with many people deserving the win. However, no one in this category produced unique material or presented anything that they hadn’t produced before. Not to mention she hasn’t won AOTY even though she has the most Grammys in Grammy history. The huge argument formulating online right now is between Billie and Beyoncé; many fans argue that Eilish deserved the win for “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” However, a representative from the Academy spoke out online and argued that, although he loves Eilish’s music, she didn’t present anything this year that she hasn’t done before. And while ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ was a great album, it didn’t stand out as much as “Cowboy Carter.”

I believe that “Cowboy Carter” deserved its win — it is a culturally revolutionary album since it brought back country music to the black community. For many years, country music has shifted away from black influences. Country music originated with the banjo and was invented through materials gained through slavery. When the instrument came to the Americas and was later discovered by white people, it was used to mock black people through blackface and minstrel shows. Through these shows, country music earned its original name, “hillbilly music,” which was eventually layered and rebranded as country music. This cultural importance, as well as Beyoncé’s Texas roots, hold an equal amount of significance for why she decided to create the album in the first place. She went the extra mile to feature other black country artists on the album who were being suppressed in the genre and from award shows, as was she at this past year’s CMA’s. It was significant to see Beyoncé’s recognition in country music categories, especially since she was shut out, and not even invited to the recent CMA’s.

Beyoncé has always experimented with music ever since she left Destiny’s Child. From R&B to hip-hop and even house, one could say Beyoncé has done it all. This win was long overdue and well-deserved.