“Gone Girl” & Its Relationship with Cancer Signs

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

“I am so much happier now that I’m dead”. Since 2022, I’ve seen so many TikToks talking about “Gone Girl” and how the main character, Amy Dunne, played by Rosamund Pike, aligns almost perfectly with the emotional tendencies that cancer zodiac signs possess. As a cancer sign myself, I had to watch the movie to find out.

“Gone Girl” explores the reality that all who have been married or who have witnessed a marriage’s longevity firsthand understand that at some point in time, the marriage may get “boring”. Amy meets Nicholas, her soon-to-be husband, at what looks to be a party. They hit it off, and so their relationship begins.

We watch as, over time, Amy and Nicholas fall into their worst nightmare: becoming the typical “married couple” and losing their spark. In an attempt to reignite dull flames, Amy, the “cool girl,” turned white-picket-fence wife, tries to do anything to keep Nicholas, but by the time she began to enact her plan, it was already too late, and Nicholas made up his mind. He wanted a divorce.

Now for the best part, how does this relate to the cancer zodiac signs? Cancers are known for their emotional attachment towards loved ones, especially their partners. Oftentimes, putting them on a pedestal above themselves or other loved ones in their lives. At some point in time, the lines become blurred, and they end up allowing the relationship to consume everything around them.

They become obsessed with the person and often become pushy when it comes to the small details in the relationship. For their partner, that turns them off, and instead of wanting to be around them more, they distance themselves as a result of feeling like they are being controlled or there is this invisible force nagging them all the time.

However, from a cancer’s perspective, that’s not how we view it at all. Cancers are very nurturing: they want a soul-twining, all-consuming kind of love. We view it as being supportive because we see it as wanting to see you at your best and providing you with the tools necessary to do so.

Amy wanted to be seen by her husband; she wanted to make things work and she didn’t want to lose him. Seeing as he didn’t want to try to work things out, she went crazy. He cheated, instead of talking it out and trying to make things work as he promised, he decided he cared more about excitement and reliving the golden years and wanted the next “cool girl”.

For a cancer that’s betrayal, I mean if anyone was to cheat on someone, that is betrayal. However, it cuts even deeper with cancers. When it comes to our romantic partners, we have soul ties, deep emotional ties and promises to one another that we will work through things no matter what together.

So when the flame has finally burned out, and you feel like there is nothing left to lose, you’ll stop at nothing to make that person’s life a living hell. While Amy’s methods are agreeably very psychotic, it does draw parallels to cancer emotions. I have loved so deeply that I’ve lost myself in that person, and when it comes down to it, I, too, will make sure the pain of betrayal is reciprocated in my goodbye.