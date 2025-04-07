Gilmore Girls: A Forever Classic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

“Gilmore Girls” is a popular TV show that aired in 2000 and quickly became a fan favorite. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, it focuses on the relationship between Lorelai Gilmore, a single mother who had her daughter Rory at 16, and Rory as she grows into a driven young woman. Set in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the show is known for its quick dialogue, relatable moments and characters who feel like family.

At the heart of ”Gilmore Girls” is the relationship between Lorelai and Rory. They’re more than just mother and daughter — they’re best friends. Their bond is built on mutual respect, support and a love of pop culture. Their fast-paced conversations are one of the show’s trademarks, and it’s easy to get hooked on their witty exchanges. This relationship is one of the reasons the show is so relatable.

For me, “Gilmore Girls” is especially meaningful. I’ve watched it at least 10 times, and it’s still one of my favorite shows. I first started watching it with my mom when I was younger, and that memory makes the show even more special. Every time I watch it, I think back to those times spent with her, laughing at the same jokes. It’s a show that always brings me comfort and reminds me of home, no matter how many times I’ve seen it.

The show also has an incredible cast! Lauren Graham as Lorelai is perfect. She blends humor and heart in a way that feels natural. Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory, brings a mix of intelligence and vulnerability to her role. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it makes it easy to care about their storylines. Their performances make the characters feel real, which is part of what makes the show so enjoyable.

One of the things that makes “Gilmore Girls” unique is its setting in Stars Hollow. The town is full of quirky characters like Luke, the grumpy diner owner and Taylor, the town’s over-the-top town selectman. While these characters may seem odd at first, they’re what give the show its charm. The town itself becomes a character in its own right, creating a warm, cozy atmosphere that viewers can’t help but love. You get the sense that Stars Hollow is a place where everyone knows each other, which makes it feel like a second home.

While “Gilmore Girls” is often light-hearted, it also explores serious topics. Rory faces struggles with love, school and career choices, while Lorelai deals with balancing her own dreams with family expectations. What makes the show stand out is how it shows the imperfections of its characters. Rory makes some bad decisions about men and her education, and those mistakes lead to growth. But that’s part of the show’s charm; it reminds us that everyone makes mistakes, and that’s how we learn and grow.

Lorelai, too, has her flaws. She can be stubborn, make rash decisions and sometimes struggle with relationships. But those imperfections are what make her journey relatable. Watching Lorelai and Rory work through their mistakes makes them feel more like real people, and it’s easy to see parts of ourselves in them. ”Gilmore Girls“ teaches us that it’s okay not to be perfect, and that’s a big part of why people keep coming back to the show.

Like any show, ”Gilmore Girls” isn’t without its flaws. Some fans think the final season was rushed, and the series finale left many viewers unsatisfied. The 2016 revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”, offered some closure, but also left fans divided over its ending. Even with all the backlash, the show’s cultural impact remains strong and its characters still resonate with viewers today.

Lorelai’s journey from a rebellious teen to a successful businesswoman, and Rory’s transition from a high school student to an adult figuring out her career, are extremely important to the show. Their growth is something that resonates with viewers at any stage in life. “Gilmore Girls“ remains a timeless classic, reminding us that while life may not be perfect, the relationships we build and the lessons we learn along the way are what truly matter.