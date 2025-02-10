This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

A perfect Galentine’s Day idea is to host a fun-filled girls’ night, where you can bond over shared experiences, offer emotional support to one another, share laughter and have a truly great time surrounded by your closest friends, creating unforgettable memories and strengthening the bonds of your friendships.

Atmosphere

Create a fun and lively atmosphere by setting the perfect vibe. Consider hosting a themed party, such as a pajama party, where everyone can dress up in matching pajama sets, enjoy delicious food and drinks and have a fantastic time together, filled with laughter and memorable moments.

Food

Design your own unique charcuterie board by experimenting with a wide variety of ingredients, carefully selecting items that cater to your personal taste, style and dietary preferences. Whether you prefer a spicy wings board loaded with bold flavors, a classic Italian board featuring cured meats and artisanal cheeses, an innovative sushi board with fresh seafood, or a satisfying snack board perfect for a quick indulgence. You and your friends can create a wide range of fun little mocktails, such as refreshing piña coladas, fruity strawberry daiquiris, and classic Shirley Temples, which will not only elevate the mood and create a lively atmosphere but also provide opportunities to take Instagram-worthy photos in adorable glasses.

Entertainment

A small, intimate photo booth, complete with a pink and heart-shaped background, can be thoughtfully set up at the host’s house, where guests can enthusiastically take a multitude of photos with their creative mocktails, laughing and posing together. After dinner, take some time to catch up with your friends and ask them how they’re doing, including inquiring about their mental well-being and showing genuine interest in their lives. Discuss new and exciting developments that are unfolding in your lives. You can then indulge in an assortment of delicious dessert and snack boards, treat yourself to rejuvenating and relaxing face masks, and afterwards, watch a romantic movie or comedy, such as the classic romance films like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “The Idea of You,” or “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” all of which are perfect to enjoy with friends and create wonderful memories together. In conclusion, this warm Galentine with friends, complete with photo booths, heartfelt conversations, delicious treats and a cozy movie night, fosters lasting memories, strengthens connections and provides a chance to unwind and enjoy each other’s company.