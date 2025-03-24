From BCN to NYC: The American College Experience Through Catalan’s Eyes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As a native Catalan girl from Barcelona, when I was asked where I wanted to go during my semester abroad, my choice was clear: New York City. Disney Channel has always been popular in Spain, so I was ready to get the all-American experience that “High School Musical” and so many movies and series promised me.

The Suite Life on Campus

The first thing that got my heart was the large number of clubs for all kinds of people on my campus. Spanish universities don’t have that much, as people prefer to do activities outside campus. For instance, athletes compete for local clubs instead of for their universities.

Dorming is not really a thing in Barcelona universities. Actually, it is preferred to share flats and commute to class by public transport. I don’t know if it’s because people who dorm on campus are literally next to their classrooms, but it seems that everybody is dressed super comfy for class. Although I was told that Americans prioritize being comfortable over being overdressed, I also found that everybody managed to express their personal style with hairstyles, makeup, bags… and water bottles.

Not Without My Stanley

I must admit, I was looking forward to seeing a Stanley Cup with my own eyes. I did not expect to see everybody carrying their personalized cup everywhere, as if it were an extension of their body. And believe me, I haven’t seen two that are the same. But what they have in common is that they are huge. It didn’t last a week until I fell for the trend and bought mine as well. I have to say that I’ve never been that hydrated.

Talking about drinking, the coffee sizes knocked out my European mind. You should have seen me the day I ordered a medium-sized latte at Dunkin’: I think I still have caffeine on my body from that day. Bringing food and drinks to class seems totally acceptable in class, so at least I can make my coffee last the whole morning. In Barcelona, we prefer to wait until the class finishes and sit on a bar terrace for coffee. And a fun fact: a Spanish barista will always serve your iced latte with a glass of ice apart, so pouring your coffee into it requires a whole technique without spilling any.

Suppertime or Party in the USA?

One thing I absolutely loved is the American time schedules for meals. I used to have dinner at 9 pm. But now, I find myself finishing my dessert before 8 pm. My tummy has definitely appreciated this change! However, I still miss my Spanish food: croquettes, potato omelets, Iberic ham, bread with tomato… but also how food is served. Mediterranean culture relies a lot on local and fresh products, so most of them are served plain. Even though at first I found all the dressing sauces in the dining hall, I’m starting to enjoy the spices.

The party in the USA that Miley Cyrus told me so many times on the radio also starts too early for the Spanish standard. Usually, around 10 or 11 pm, Spanish people are still deciding which outfit they are going to wear. Most American parties I attended finished no later than 4 am, which at that time in Barcelona was considered lame.

When I arrived in New York, of course, I found myself living in a teenage dream. But there were other things I didn’t expect, and those were the ones that made my all-American dream come true.