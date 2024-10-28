Friendly Halloween Films to Watch With Your GFs!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As autumn leaves start to change colors and a chill fills the air, there’s nothing quite like the enchantment of All Hallow’s Eve to bring out the holiday spirit. For some, it’s a time of creativity, where kitchens transform into spaces filled with the aromas of candy corn in cereal and melted caramel on apples. Whether you’re brewing up a love potion or grinding herbs in your cauldron, having a collection of friendly Halloween films to watch after can capture the cozy atmosphere of Halloween without the scares.

1. “Halloweentown” (1998)

One of Disney’s classic Halloween films, “Halloweentown,” follows the adventures of a new teenage witch, Marnie Piper, who discovers that she comes from a family of witches through her grandmother. She travels into Halloweentown, a whimsical place where creatures, from skeletons to werewolves, live their lives the same normal way humans do. Throughout the story, Marnie learns about her powers and the importance of embracing who she is. The film’s setting, combined with its themes of family and self-acceptance, makes this a perfect choice to watch with loved ones.

2. “Spooky Buddies” (2011)

For those who love talking animals, “Spooky Buddies” is a delightful addition to the list of Halloween films. Part of the “Buddies” series, this film surrounds a group of talking puppy siblings on a spooky adventure to stop an evil spirit from creating chaos. The film is filled with charm, humor and some Halloween mischief, making it a perfect pick for younger children. The adorable golden retrievers and their bravery throughout their journey will definitely bring many smiles.

3. “Twitches” (2005)

Starring the twin sisters from “Sister Sister,” Tia and Tamera Mowry, “Twitches” is another Disney favorite that adds a sprinkle of magic to your Halloween festivities. The movie follows a pair of twin witches who were separated at birth and later reunite on their 21st birthday while discovering their magical ancestry. Together, they face the challenge of saving their birth world from a dark force. “Twitches” is filled with sisterly bonds and heartwarming moments, making it a great movie to watch while or after stirring up your own kitchen magic.

4. “Coraline“(2009)

If you’re looking for a film that is a little more on the eerie side but without the jumpscares, “Coraline” is a perfect choice. Based on Neil Gaiman’s novel, this stop-motion film tells the story of a young girl named Coraline who discovers an alternate universe that mirrors her own—but with a grim surprise. The film’s unique storyline, dazzling visuals and messages about bravery and self-discovery make it perfect for older kids and families who enjoy a bit of a thrill.

5. Tim Burton Films

Tim Burton’s style of dark and whimsy makes his films perfect to watch during Halloween. For a friendly Halloween, two of his films, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and “Corpse Bride” (2005), would be perfect to watch with loved ones. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, who discovers Christmas and decides to put his own twist on it, leading to humorous adventures of himself down the chimney rather than Santa Claus. On the other hand, “Corpse Bride” tells the story of a groom who accidentally proposes to a deceased bride and finds himself dealing with those in the Land of the Dead. Both films are visually appealing, with catchy songs and romantic stories that not only celebrate Halloween but teach the importance of love and community.

6. “Goosebumps” (2015)

Based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series, “Goosebumps” brings life to many of the iconic monsters from the series, such as Slappy the Dummy. The film stars Jack Black as a fictional version of Stine, whose monsters accidentally get released from his locked-up novels, causing a great amount of chaos. In addition, “Goosebumps” is also a series that aired on TV channels such as Hub and Cartoon Network.

7. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

No holiday season is complete without a viewing of any Charlie Brown film. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is a timeless classic from the Peanuts series. It is a nostalgic favorite that audiences have been watching for generations. This specific film follows Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts clique as they prepare for Halloween. The “Great Pumpkin” refers to one of the younger characters, Linus, waiting for the arrival of the Great Pumpkin, similar to anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus during Christmas. The simplicity and warmth of the plot and characters make this an ideal film to watch with friends and family.

From the magical world of Halloweentown to the timeless appeal of Charlie Brown, these friendly Halloween films offer something for everyone. So gather your baked goods and treats, light a few jack-o’-lanterns and let the magic of these movies take over.