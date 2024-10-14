Five Halloween Costumes Inspired by 2024 Films

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

From superhero blockbusters to long-awaited sequels, 2024 has been a great year for film, and what better way to highlight these movies than through Halloween costumes? Here are five movie-inspired Halloween costumes I hope to see this spooky season.

Tashi Duncan from “Challengers”

If you are looking for a preppy and simple Halloween costume, this is for you. A white tennis dress and sneakers are all you need to channel this Zendaya character. To take your costume to the next level, consider carrying a tennis bag or racket, too. Looking for a fun group costume idea? Complete this tennis trio by including Art and Patrick – no love triangle required.

Deadpool and Wolverine

As the second highest-grossing film of 2024, a “Deadpool and Wolverine” duo costume is a must-have this Halloween. Whether you go for comic-accurate costumes or a more subtle approach using corsets or dresses, the red and yellow dynamic will be enough for everyone to know which iconic duo you are channeling.

Harley Quinn from “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Since the release of “Suicide Squad” in 2016, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has been a go-to Halloween costume choice: blue and pink pigtails, fishnet tights and a “Daddy’s Lil Monster” top. Now, Lady Gaga has brought us a new version of Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” just in time for the Halloween season. This “Joker” sequel offers new Harley Quinn costume inspiration, including an orange 1970s pantsuit paired with sparkly blue eyeshadow, a red blazer with a harlequin diamond top and a navy floral dress paired with simple clown makeup.

Delores from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Lydia Deetz’s black outfit and red wedding dress have been Halloween staples since the 1988 release of “Beetlejuice.” With the premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” last month, another iconic Halloween costume is in the making: Delores, Beetlejuice’s ex-wife. Delores’ gothic appearance, featuring a Victorian-era black wedding dress and staples adorning her face and body, perfectly embodies the Tim Burton aesthetic, making it a must-have for those seeking a hauntingly elegant costume this Halloween.

Glinda and Elphaba from “Wicked”

Glinda and Elphaba from the musical “Wicked” are popular Halloween costume choices, and with the film premiere in November, now is the perfect time to embrace these beloved characters. Go the traditional route with a pink princess-like dress for Glinda and a long black dress and pointed witch hat for Elphaba, or a more contemporary direction with pink and green corsets.