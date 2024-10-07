Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
One of the best parts of the beginning of a new season is the change in the music we listen to. Music is a medium for expression, and the songs you listen to can determine the mood and vibe of the new season. I always create a playlist for each season and creating the soundtrack of the season helps me transition seamlessly. Fall is one of the best seasons for music, and I love to listen to songs that wrap me up in warmth during this time. With that said, here are my fall playlist essentials and recommendations. 

  1. “Thinkin Bout You” by Frank Ocean 
  2. “No Idea” by Don Toliver 
  3. “Reason” by Pink Pantheress 
  4. “I Want You Around” by Snoh Aalegra 
  5. “Lovely” by Brent Faiyaz 
  6. “505” by Arctic Monkey 
  7. “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood 
  8. “Imagine” by Doja Cat
  9. “Ready or Not” by The Fugees 
  10. “Pyramids” by Frank Ocean 
  11. “Violet” by Daniel Cesar 
  12. “Infrunami” by Steve Lacy 
  13. “Solo” by Frank Ocean
  14. “PLW” by Leon Thomas 
  15. “Old Friends” by Pinegrove
  16. “Can I Call You Rose?” by Thee Sacred Souls 
  17. “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5 
  18. “Ryd” by Steve Lacy 
  19. “Fastlane” by The Internet 
  20. “Loyalty” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna
  21. “Alone” by Doja Cat
  22. “Chocolate” by Kiana Lede ft. Ari Lennox
  23. “I Want War (BUT I NEED PEACE)” by Kali Uchis
  24. “Mean Mug” by Ari Lennox
  25. “Junebug” by Raveena ft. JPEGMAFIA
  26. “Lullaby” by UMI ft. Yeek
  27. “Silly of Me” by Xiamara Jennings
  28. “Found” by Tems ft Brent Faiyaz
  29. “Whoa” by Snoh Aalegra
  30. “Flaming Hot Cheetos” by Clairo
  31. “Is It a Crime” by Sade
  32. “Garden Kisses” by Giveon
  33. “Addicted” by Jorja Smith
  34. “Skyline” by FKJ
  35. “Sunken Place” by Leon Thomas
  36. “When I’m In Your Arms” by Cleo Sol
  37. “Deep” by Summer Walker
  38. “Child’s Play” by Sza ft. Chance The Rapper
  39. “De Nadie” by Kali Uchis
  40. “Far” by Sza
  41. “Chanel” by Frank Ocean
  42. “90 Degrees” by Yazmin Lacey
  43. “Earrings” by Malcolm Todd
  44. “Energy” by Alfa Mist & Emmavie
  45. “Antidote” by Orion Sun
  46. “MASC” by Doja Cat ft. Teezo Touchdown
  47. “Nights” by Frank Ocean
  48. “B.A.S” by Megan Thee Stallion
  49. “Babygirl” by Maeta
  50. “Give You the World” by Steve Lacey
  51. “Over Some Wine” by RINI ft. Maeta
  52. “Tonight” by Summer Walker
  53. “Playing Games” by Summer Walker ft. Bryson Tiller
  54. “Flow” by Sade
  55. “Deep in It” by berlioz & Ted Jasper
  56. “Looks” by Steve Lacey
  57. “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill
  58. “Amoeba” by Clairo
  59. “Yellow” by Coldplay
  60. “All I Need” by Radiohead

These songs are just among the few that help me settle into the fall season, as well as recommendations from my friends. While this list is primarily made up of the R&B genre, I added in a couple of songs to cater to other music tastes. I hope you consider adding some of these amazing songs to your playlist! 

