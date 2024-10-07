This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

One of the best parts of the beginning of a new season is the change in the music we listen to. Music is a medium for expression, and the songs you listen to can determine the mood and vibe of the new season. I always create a playlist for each season and creating the soundtrack of the season helps me transition seamlessly. Fall is one of the best seasons for music, and I love to listen to songs that wrap me up in warmth during this time. With that said, here are my fall playlist essentials and recommendations.

“Thinkin Bout You” by Frank Ocean “No Idea” by Don Toliver “Reason” by Pink Pantheress “I Want You Around” by Snoh Aalegra “Lovely” by Brent Faiyaz “505” by Arctic Monkey “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood “Imagine” by Doja Cat “Ready or Not” by The Fugees “Pyramids” by Frank Ocean “Violet” by Daniel Cesar “Infrunami” by Steve Lacy “Solo” by Frank Ocean “PLW” by Leon Thomas “Old Friends” by Pinegrove “Can I Call You Rose?” by Thee Sacred Souls “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5 “Ryd” by Steve Lacy “Fastlane” by The Internet “Loyalty” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna “Alone” by Doja Cat “Chocolate” by Kiana Lede ft. Ari Lennox “I Want War (BUT I NEED PEACE)” by Kali Uchis “Mean Mug” by Ari Lennox “Junebug” by Raveena ft. JPEGMAFIA “Lullaby” by UMI ft. Yeek “Silly of Me” by Xiamara Jennings “Found” by Tems ft Brent Faiyaz “Whoa” by Snoh Aalegra “Flaming Hot Cheetos” by Clairo “Is It a Crime” by Sade “Garden Kisses” by Giveon “Addicted” by Jorja Smith “Skyline” by FKJ “Sunken Place” by Leon Thomas “When I’m In Your Arms” by Cleo Sol “Deep” by Summer Walker “Child’s Play” by Sza ft. Chance The Rapper “De Nadie” by Kali Uchis “Far” by Sza “Chanel” by Frank Ocean “90 Degrees” by Yazmin Lacey “Earrings” by Malcolm Todd “Energy” by Alfa Mist & Emmavie “Antidote” by Orion Sun “MASC” by Doja Cat ft. Teezo Touchdown “Nights” by Frank Ocean “B.A.S” by Megan Thee Stallion “Babygirl” by Maeta “Give You the World” by Steve Lacey “Over Some Wine” by RINI ft. Maeta “Tonight” by Summer Walker “Playing Games” by Summer Walker ft. Bryson Tiller “Flow” by Sade “Deep in It” by berlioz & Ted Jasper “Looks” by Steve Lacey “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill “Amoeba” by Clairo “Yellow” by Coldplay “All I Need” by Radiohead

These songs are just among the few that help me settle into the fall season, as well as recommendations from my friends. While this list is primarily made up of the R&B genre, I added in a couple of songs to cater to other music tastes. I hope you consider adding some of these amazing songs to your playlist!