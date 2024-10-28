The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall season snuck up on us, but it’s here now! The weather is getting chillier, leaves are falling, and everyone is taking out their favorite sweater from storage. Even though the fall weather gets crisper, it is the perfect intermittent weather to do outdoor activities before it gets too cold. Here are some of my favorite activities to do outdoors for the remainder of the fall season.

Apple picking:

As a kid, my favorite outdoor activity was taking a trip to the local apple-picking farm. Apple picking is such a fun activity to enjoy the season with friends or family. My favorite apples to pick are the yellow ones, but Apple farms typically have green, red and yellow varieties. This is such a great activity to capture cute pictures for your social media and spend time with your loved ones.

Visit A Corn Maze:

Corn mazes are incredible to experience with friends, especially near the sunset. Corn mazes are the outdoor equivalent of an escape room. They require teamwork and problem-solving but are tons of fun to do with friends. I would recommend carrying a hot drink of your choice to keep you warm, my favorite is hot chocolate. Corn mazes are also typically inexpensive and offer deals for groups of friends or family.

See An Outdoor/Drive-In Movie:

Outdoor movies have become increasingly popular, and there are numerous places in NYC that offer outdoor or drive-in movies. Providing viewers with a vintage experience, outdoor movies are a cool way to watch a movie outside of a theater. This activity is perfect to do with your friends, family or significant other.

Visit A Flea Market:

If you love thrifting and finding amazing steals, visiting a flea market is the perfect outdoor activity for you. Flea markets typically occur on the weekend and have an array of vendors selling clothing, accessories, jewelry and home decor. Another activity that is more fun to do with friends, you can find flea markets almost anywhere in NYC. One of my favorite flea markets is the Ludlow Flea in the Lower East Side.

Hiking:

For all the fitness people, hiking is the perfect activity to do in the fall! With the leaves falling and changing colors, the views are perfect for hiking. Taking a hike is also a good opportunity to journal, sketch or take photos of nature. Hiking is a great way to clear your mind and do things that you love.

These are just a few activities for you to try this season when taking advantage of the fall NYC weather.. These activities are fun to do solo or with friends and family. You can also get super cute photos and possibly start some fall traditions!