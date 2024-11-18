The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter the last month of autumn, let’s examine some of this season’s most popular fashion trends!

Corduroy Pants

We are starting off strong this season with classic Corduroys. Corduroy originated in Ancient Egypt. However, it took on a whole new design in the 19th century in Manchester, England. In combination with their raised and oddly cozy texture, they come in many color variations and shapes and are often used as a substitute for jeans. No matter what shape corduroy you get, they can pair with almost anything.

Chunky/Large Scarfs

Scarves are both a fall and winter accessory however, overly large scarves are making a name for themselves during the autumn season. Some styling options for these large scarves include being a combination of a headscarf/scarf so it can wrap around your neck and cover your head at the same time. You can style it to just wrap around your neck and partially cover your face, or you can use it as a shawl. Either way, scarves make for a very versatile accessory.

Leopard Print

“Glamour! Blonde & Brunette” If you are on TikTok a lot, you’ll know this song. This audio alone launched leopard print into the spotlight, garnering a whole lot of attention not only within the fashion community but the hair and makeup communities as well. Leopard print has always been a popular design, dating back to the early 2000s. However, it always seems to rear its timeless head around this time of year. You can find leopard print on various items such as bags, coats, hair accessories, tops, shoes and so much more!

Leather Dress Trench Coat

Leather is a sleek yet classic and timeless material. Trench coats made a comeback, especially last year, for their simple yet dark, aesthetically pleasing look. For men, it fed into that bad-boy biker aesthetic. For women, it presented itself as a statement for a more dark-femme, clean/put-together aesthetic. Either way, this fusion of dress and trench coat or just a plain leather jacket is the perfect fall clothing item for your closet.

Jeans + Pointed Heels Combo

Last but certainly not least, the jeans-heel combo. Who would have thought that jeans pair so well with pointed heels? In further brief research, not much is known as to how and with whom the trend started. That being said, it’s taking the fashion world by storm with how sleek and simple it is. The best way to invest in trying out this lethal combo is to go thrifting and find some vintage pointed heels and baggy jeans. Trust me,the look is to die for and looks good on everyone!