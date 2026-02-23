Essentials for a Go-To To-Go Content Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Content creation is all the hype when it comes to effective marketing. Whether that’s for yourself, a brand or an organization, it is essential to be consistent and appeal to the audience online to get good traction. Many people are interested in getting started in being the next influencer, but don’t know where to start. So, instead of giving advice on how to make content, how to perfect the skills, etc. I’m going to show you how to make an easy essentials bag used to make any content on the go!

First things first, you need a bag. I would highly recommend a makeup bag, medium/large pouch or a fanny pack (which I use, but don’t wear of course). You can pick something you already have, or go out and get one. Whatever you prefer. I would recommend getting something with a small pocket inside, but also something that can fit easily in whatever bag you use in your day to day life. Besides that, all that follows are my personal recommendations on affordable items that can help elevate your content game and become staples in your lives.

Portable and Clippable Selfie Light: This can simply clip onto your phone and amp-up your camera’s lighting game. I linked my personal favorite that has different light options and has a long battery life. The only issue is a year and a half later of owning it, the battery is more flakey than before but still a great product overall. This item is perfect for filming any videos both short or long form content.

Phone Tripod: This one comes with a light, although it is not that good. However, everything else about this tripod is amazing. First, it comes with a bluetooth remote that you can use to take pictures or start videos while away from your phone. Secondly, not only does it work as a desktop/short tripod, but also can extend to stand tall on the floor and reach a decently high height. Lastly, it can also be used as a hand held tripod/selfie stick. It truly does wonders for recording videos and taking pictures. I have used this for group pictures, vlogs and film projects. This is all around one of my favorite products. Even one of my legs is broken on it but it still functions perfectly fine.

Vacuum MagSafe Phone Holder: If the tripod isn’t your speed, this will literally hold your phone anywhere with a flat surface. Want to film driving vlogs? GRWMs? Or filming somewhere where you can’t place your phone down? This will literally take care of that, give you more angle options, is small to fit anywhere and easily take on the go. All I recommend is just making sure your surface is for sure flat and you are tightly securing the vacuum so your phone doesn’t fall!

MagSafe Foldable Phone Stand: This, I keep on my phone at all times and it is so convenient, not just for filming but also just for day to day life. I have used this to just keep my phone propped up so I can see notifications. I’ve used it for calls, but of course, also filming content. It’s such a simple product and literally everyone always tells me how smart and cool the product is whenever they see me using it.

Bluetooth Clip On Mini Microphones: This helps not only improve your audio quality, but brings the mic with you however far you may be from your camera or phone. Not only that, but I’ve found it helps my Her Campus team feel motivated to film specific content like mini interviews. Since they’re clip-on, you can just clip them to a piece of your shirt or hold them, either way, it’s very simple to use and very effective!

SD Card Storage and Reader: So in looking back at this product, I was very disappointed to find that no one sells the version I have, but smaller or less functional versions. I linked the closest one I could find but let me explain what I own and have been consistently using for the past 3 years. I have done film and photography for years now and always have a plethora of SD cards on hand that always need stuff downloaded. Think about your digicam you use when you go out, those photos that are on the card and the reader for it. Mine is a large and long extendable case that can hold 4 SD cards, mini SD card and adapters. Not only that, but it has a reader that can read both of those AND USB drives that works for both your phone and laptop. This thing has been the biggest lifesaver for all things media for me for so long now and I can’t believe no one sells this model anymore. The only versions I’ve found are ones only for SD cards, or ones only made to be read and transferred on a phone like the one linked here. If you know you take a lot of photos or use physical media a lot, I would still highly recommend getting a reader and storage you can conveniently take around wherever you need it. Although this was a costlier item, it’s the only one that I use frequently and has lasted me years with no problem.

MagSafe Portable Charger: If you’re chronically online or using your phone a lot for content, this is such a comfortable and convenient item to have to make sure your phone never dies on it, especially when you’re out and about and need it. It truly can be any small or compact portable charger, but this is what I prefer to use so I can still hold my phone right. This is also such an essential item for anyone with a busy life.

If you edit on or use a laptop, Wired Headphones: Too many times would I put off editing because I wasn’t home/in private. With something so simple, I can get editing done on the go without worrying about disturbing anyone near. It also has come in handy for doing any projects with audio or just watching TV or Youtube on my laptop when I’m not home or travelling.

Those are my essentials I bring to-go when making content away from home. They’re so easy to store without taking up much space, and good to keep together so I don’t lose them individually. You can get everything I mentioned, or get one thing, but I hope something on this list helps you make the content you aspire to make. Almost all these products can be found on cheaper sites like Tiktok Shop or Temu, if you trust them. Take a chance on these, they have truly helped my content so much.