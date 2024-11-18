Economics and Kindness: What’s The Correlation?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Constantly, I find myself mumbling, “Why are people so mean?” Whether it’s experiencing someone else’s road rage, a rude customer encounter or even a blatant negative comment made by someone in a passing conversation, I often find myself in more negative situations rather than positive ones. But why is this the case?

Lately, people act as though being kind comes at an expense. In a way, it does. We live in a society where every minute counts. We are constantly being exposed to the media urging us to be successful now. In a world of billions, there is someone always doing better than you, so what can you do at this very minute to improve yourself?

As a result of being fed this information, we, as a society, have come to believe that every minute is precious and must be used to achieve our dreams and aspirations. Due to this, we see “unproductive” acts like kindness as a waste of time. It’s a minute not spent on something that moves us closer to our goals.

You may be asking, “How does road rage, mean comments and being a terrible customer benefit our goals?” In this fast-paced world, being rude can offer a moment of release – it provides a brief sense of relief from the pressure to constantly think about what’s next.

In economics, there’s a term called trade-offs. A trade-off refers to the decision to give up one thing in favor of another. Opportunity cost is the benefit we miss out on when we don’t choose the alternative. Lately, people make the decision to be mean because the opportunity cost of being kind doesn’t seem to benefit them – it feels like sacrificing a minute of their busy lives.

However, many fail to realize that the opportunity cost of kindness actually brings long-term benefits. While being rude may offer immediate relief and a sense of control in a world that feels uncontrollable, it often leads to loneliness, isolation and strained relationships over time.

Being kind has long-term benefits that improve morale and well-being, and studies have even shown that kindness can have health benefits.

Kindness doesn’t need to be viewed as a sacrifice. It can be something as simple as a smile or holding the door for someone. Changing our perspectives on kindness and time is an investment in a better, more connected world.