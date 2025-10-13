Dancing with the Stars: Week 3 + Week 4 Thoughts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After how fun the first two weeks of Dancing with the Stars were, my mom and I couldn’t wait to tune in for Weeks 3 and 4. There’s just something so comforting about sitting down on a Tuesday night, snacks ready and seeing all the glitter and energy happening live (plus I love voting as we go).

Between TikTok Night and Disney Night, these past two weeks were packed with creativity, nostalgia and some seriously impressive performances. Here are my favorites so far:

Week 3 Favorites – TikTok Night

Whitney Leavitt: At this point, I genuinely think she has a huge shot at winning the whole thing. Every week, she just gets stronger. Her samba routine this week was so fun and made her seem effortlessly cool. I felt like I was watching two professional dancers.

Scott Hoying: I loved how much personality he brought to the floor this week. You can tell how much fun he’s having, and even though he’s still fine-tuning his technique, his energy completely draws you in.

Jordan Chiles: She’s really stepped up her game since Week 1, and this week’s performance showed a completely different side of her. Dancing to a song about anxiety and expressing how it affects her through movement was powerful and emotional, it made her performance stand out in such a beautiful way. You could feel every bit of what she was trying to say. I think she’s another one who could go all the way to the finale.

Week 4 Favorites – Disney Night

Andy Richter: I was honestly so impressed with his improvement. His dance was full of personality and charm, and you could tell how much effort he put into it. I really think he deserved a score higher than a 6.

Alix Earle: Taking on the role of Maleficent, Alix did such a dark, dramatic routine and it was absolutely beautiful. It showed a totally different side of her, and I think it really made her stand out. Her confidence and control throughout the performance were amazing to watch.

Jordan Chiles: Once again, Jordan proved she’s a force. She danced as Tiana from “Princess and The Frog” and I loved every second of it. The routine was full of charm and power. It was strong, elegant and full of heart. She’s becoming one of the most consistent dancers on the show, and this week’s performance just confirmed it.

What’s Next

Next week’s theme is Dedication Night, where each celebrity will dedicate their dance to someone meaningful in their life. It’s always one of the most emotional and inspiring nights of the season and for the first time, some of those special people will actually join the stars on the ballroom floor.

Dancing with the Stars airs live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams live on Disney+. Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.