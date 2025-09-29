Dancing With the Stars: My Thoughts on the First Two Weeks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up watching Dancing with the Stars with my mom for years. My mom loved the show so much that she even met the cast in 2013 (yes, that means my mom met Zendaya and yes, I have the picture to prove it). We had kind of forgotten about the show for the past couple of years but this season, we decided to start watching again. My mom and I both have relatively busy schedules now so taking time every Tuesday night to watch this show live together is just what we needed.

The first two weeks of the new season have been packed with energy, joy and really good dancing. Here are my favorites so far:

Week 1 Favorites

The first week is always interesting because everyone’s nervous, the judges are getting their first impressions and we’re all still learning who’s who. But three celebrities stood out to me:

Alix Earle: She had a quick routine with a lot of intricate footwork, and she really nailed it. The only thing I’d like to see more of from her is confidence. If she comes out stronger in the weeks ahead, I think she’ll surprise a lot of people.

Elaine Hendrix: Her rhythm was amazing, her moves were sharp and you could tell how much fun she was having. Her performance made me wonder why I ever stopped watching the show.

Dylan Efron: Okay, yes; he needs some shaping up. But honestly, I had so much fun watching him. His partner, Daniella Karagach, deserves a lot of credit. The dance was so fun and the choreography was so good. Really great for the first week.

This week was so fun to watch especially since no one went home, so it was just a way for everyone to have a low stakes introduction to the show.

Week 2 Favorites

This week, you can definitely see the improvement already. Some of the dancers started to find their rhythm and the energy was great, again. My top three this week:

Whitney Leavitt: Her routine was really difficult, but she nailed every second of it. Her costume was gorgeous, her technique was on point and the attitude was everything.

Jordan Chiles: The jive is HER dance. Last week she didn’t get great scores, but she came back hard this week. Between her perfect turns, that jump over her partner, Ezra Sosa’s head and her insane rhythm, I would’ve given her all 10’s.

Danielle Fishel: Last week, Danielle did well but this week it felt like she had something to prove. The cartwheel into a split, while dancing on a torn muscle, by the way, was absolutely insane. This dance made me so excited to see what she does next.

Getting back into Dancing with the Stars has been so much fun. It feels nostalgic, but also exciting because this season is full of new personalities. I love the themed nights and the funny commentating of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. The judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, never fail to keep the show entertaining.

I can’t wait to see how the competition unfolds. Tuesday nights are officially booked for my mom and I until further notice.

What’s Next

Dancing with the Stars airs live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and is also available to stream live on Disney+. If you can’t catch it live, episodes are available the next day on Hulu. Next week’s theme, TikTok Night, sounds so exciting and if the first two weeks are any clue, the competition is only going to heat up from here.

