Come See The Chromakopia World Tour With Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

This past week has been very hectic, but I can’t complain because at the end of the day, I got to see Tyler, The Creator live in concert. I am so grateful to say that I have now seen him in concert twice now, the first time being at his “Call Me If You Get Lost” World Tour. Last show, I was still living at home, just 20 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. This time around, I still went to the D.C. show. However, I now live in New York City, so I made a trip out of this concert. Come with me for a very hectic, very crazy, but very fun trip to see “Chromakopia.”

March 31st, 6PM: My train is scheduled to leave at 7:40PM. It’s now 6 and I arrive in Manhattan, currently walking to Moynihan Train Hall from the bus stop. It’s alright though, I find a seat, sit down and try locking in on my assignments.

11PM: My train still has not arrived but at least it has left its first stop at this point. My suitemate who was meeting me in Maryland tomorrow just heard their train in the morning has been cancelled. At this point, I am super tired and frustrated, all my devices are dying, the staff keep kicking waiting passengers, like myself, out of the seating area because it’s all closed and I just want to go home.

12AM: It is now midnight, my train has finally arrived, and we have left. Now, I wait over three hours on the train to get home. I am too nervous to try and get any sleep, so I just look out the window while trying to charge my phone.

3:30AM: It is now past 3am and I have finally arrived in Baltimore. However, this is an hour away from my house, since they closed my nearest train station, so I still have quite the commute to make. I have to wake up by nine so as soon as I get home, I am going to bed.

10AM: We get to Baltimore a few minutes after my suitemate arrives to pick them up. My local train station is still closed, so this is the closest option we had.

1PM: After a few hours back home, I continued to get ready and pack my things to go for the next day while my suitemate napped. Later, we left to start our day. First, we went to Lost City Books to explore all the different books they had to offer.

5PM: We were running late. So, instead of seeing the beautiful cherry blossom trees like we had planned, we went straight to Georgetown to 7th Street Burgers to try the best burgers I had ever had in my life. Luckily for us, this chain started in New York City, where we attend university, so we can get more whenever we please.

7PM: We are now heading to Capital One Arena to see Tyler, the Creator and the openers. Unfortunately, we missed seeing the first opener, Paris Texas, since the lines for merch were so long.

8PM: Lil Yachty comes on. Did I know any of his music? No. I only knew two songs. But those two songs, “Broccoli” and ”ISPY,” brought out a side of me I hadn’t seen since 7th grade. It was very nostalgic.

9PM: Tyler comes on. This is not my first time seeing him, and it is certainly not my last either. Tyler is one of the best performers I have ever seen, and I have been to a lot of concerts. His energy, fun takes on his setlist and special effects truly makes his concerts unforgettable. He performed songs from his most recent album, “Chromakopia” (which you can read my review HERE), and his older albums like “Igor,” “Flower Boy,” “Goblin” and more. As a diehard fan, it is really enjoyable being able to hear a variety of his catalog at his shows, which he seems to do every time he goes on tour. Once again, one of the best shows I have ever been to.