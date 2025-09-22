Clubs 101: Where to Start When Looking for a Club to Join

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting involved in a club on campus is one of the best ways to make the best of your college experience. Whether you’re looking for ways to socialize, share your passions with others or build up your résumé, there’s a club for everyone! Here is a brief list of what you should look for in a club on campus.

Join a Cultural or Religious Society

One of the best ways to connect with people on campus who share similar experiences as you is by joining a cultural or religious-centered club! Clubs such as the African-Caribbean Students Association, the Latin Student Association and Sinai’s Radiant Liturgical Praise Dance Ministry are all rooted in creating events for students to celebrate their respective culture and/or religion.

Join a Club or Fraternity About Your Future Career

If you’re looking for a club to help you navigate the depths of networking and applications, or just looking to make some friends in your prospective career, you should consider joining a career-centered club! Clubs/Fraternities such as the Pre-Dental Club, Pre-Vet Club and Phi-Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity are a part of a much longer list of clubs looking to provide resources and advice to students looking to invest in their future careers and make new friends.

Join a Community Service Centered Club

For those who want to get involved in the community and make a difference in the world, a club centered around a community service-based mission is a great place to start! If you’re looking for strong résumé-builders, take a look at clubs like Project Sunshine, Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross club as a few examples of students who make a difference.

Join a Hobby or Special Interest Club

If you’re looking for a laid-back club to socialize or indulge in a new hobby, then you should check out one of St. John’s many special interest clubs. Clubs like the Cooking Club, Crafts Club and Run Club all provide a space for opportunities to socialize and connect over shared hobbies.

There are many more examples of clubs and societies than the ones listed here, so go check out the extensive list on St. John’s website under Student Organizations.