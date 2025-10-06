Canceled Show Rewind: Bring Back “My Babysitter’s a Vampire”!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween season is here, and with it comes the return of select shows that air during this time. Thinking back to my childhood, there is one show that I believe needs to make a comeback, and that is “My Babysitter’s a Vampire”. The Canadian series only had two seasons, but with just those two seasons, the series became a staple on many of our televisions during the Halloween season.

For those who are not familiar with the show, to put it simply, it’s just as the name suggests! Ethan, who gets assigned a babysitter, finds out she is a vampires and takes him and his friend group on an adventure. It was a very simple premise, but that’s what made it great in my eyes. Personally, I feel that there is a lack of shows that specifically appeal to teenagers. They’re either kids’ shows or shows for young adults., Shows such as Degrassi, Victorious, House of Anubis and shows along that genre were great outlets for teenagers to have their daily dose of teenage drama without being too overstimulated. One show that I believe came close to doing this was the show “Andi Mack” which had a short run a couple of years back. Bringing back shows like this would allow teenagers to have a dramatic flare in their watchlists.

Not to mention the lack of holiday-centered shows on television for teenagers. Gone are the days of “Fa-la-la-ladays” and “Monstober”, two seasons of kids’ television where providers would show specials related to Christmas and Halloween, respectively. There is a lack of nostalgia in kids’ television now, and even more so in teenage television. It seems that teenagers are being forgotten in this age of streaming, and that saddens me.

Also, the show could be revamped with a larger budget than when it first premiered in the early 2010s. Meaning it’ll bring in larger audiences with its trendy theme, and it could mold to address real-world issues just like “Degrassi” did. This show could be a fun outlet for teenagers to see their issues brought up in a digestible and appropriate way.

Bring back the classic Halloween staple “My Babysitter’s a Vampire” for teenagers to have an appropriate, fun and simple show to watch. It’s a shame how teenagers have been forgotten in this age of media. I’m practically on my knees begging for this show to make a comeback!