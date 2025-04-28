Broadway Budget-Friendly: How to get cheap tickets for shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

With the price of Broadway tickets rising yearly, theatre fans might be disappointed for not getting to see their favorite show. However, theater companies are trying to facilitate things for the biggest fans. Of course, there is the all-famous TKTS stand at Times Square, but many digital options can help you get a ticket from the comfort of your sofa.

Digital lotteries are almost a non-spoken tradition on Broadway. You can order one or two tickets for a show the next day. This choice is the best if you stay for a few days in the city and don’t mind readjusting your schedule if you win. As a trivia fact, Broadway theaters are owned by three major companies, each with its own site for the lotteries. The Shubert Organization has Telecharge, Nederlander and Disney share Broadway Direct, and Jujamcyn and ATG hold Luckyseat. Check the theatre hosting the shows you would like to see so you get to know which site to go to. The best advice is to participate in as many lotteries and shows as you can during the first hour of the morning, so you increase your odds of going to see a show the next day. You will receive an email notification with your results in the afternoon before the show.

In case you didn’t win, you still have more chances to get tickets. On the same day of a performance, many shows release rush tickets. Telecharge offers some of them for the Shubert theater shows, but an even better site is the app TodayTix. You can find rush tickets for $50 or less and set alerts so you don’t miss them. The rush sale opens at 9:00 am daily, so don’t oversleep because tickets get sold out quickly. TodayTix awards your fidelity with membership plans. After buying six tickets from their site, you will get notified of exclusive discounts for more shows, among other advantages. When holding a ticket, you are informed of the seat you are getting, so it is recommended to check the view. SeatPlan offers the seating charts of all Broadway theaters, with photos and reviews of people who went to see the show.

Similar to rush tickets, you can get directly to the theatre box office to get in-person rush tickets. Box offices usually open at 10 am, but by then, you will already find a long line, so ensure you arrive at least an hour before. In case you want to consult what kind of offers a particular show has, or which musicals have lotteries and rush tickets, the site Broadway Box provides a summary guide of all the tips to save you money without renouncing your Broadway experience.

Previews are a set of performances set before opening night to try out a show for the audience. Don’t be scared to invest in a ticket on them, as the Broadway quality is guaranteed, and your attendance will help the creative team for a cheaper price than a performance post-opening night. If you think about it, you get to see the show exclusively by being a guinea pig!

And of course, if you are looking forward to seeing a particular musical, don’t hesitate to treat yourself with a good seat, especially if you plan to see just that show you love when you go to the city for a weekend. Remember to always buy from official sources like SeatGeek, TodayTix or the musical’s webpage.